As a central defender, Lone Peak senior Tatum Trazier plays a huge role in keeping opposing offenses from scoring.
But when she scored midway through the first half in Tuesday’s Region 4 opener at Westlake, it was a pretty sweet moment — for multiple reasons.
“It felt so good,” Trazier said. “We felt like we had a lot to prove, coming back from quarantine. I also never really get to score, so it felt amazing.”
With Trazier first putting her team ahead and then keeping the back line organized for the rest of the game, the Knights were able to return to action after being quarantined for the last two weeks with a 4-0 win over the Thunder.
“I felt like we played pretty well,” Trazier said. “We proved a lot to ourselves and to our region. Even though we had a setback, we are still working hard.”
Knight head coach Shantel Jolley said she was pleased with how her team performed.
“As expected, we came out with a little rust but I was pleased to see how they played through it,” Jolley said. “They got more and more confidence, and were able to play the style of soccer we have been working on since we started.”
It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Lone Peak since a member of the Knights tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the team being forced to halt play even though there were no other positive cases.
“It was frustrating at first because none of us really had any contact with her (the player who tested positive) but we still had to quarantine,” Trazier said. “It is harder to get motivated to work when you are by yourself instead of with your team. Mentally it was hard as well but we are proud of each other. Everyone put in the work together even though we had to do it separately.”
Jolley said the quarantine forced the Knights to figure out more about themselves and their team.
“Once they got their anger out, the girls accepted it,” Jolley said. “They did a really good job of doing what they needed to at home. You never know how it will be after that length of time but it was good to see that they did it.”
She loved seeing them finally get the reward by getting back out to play.
“It was fun to watch them play well after so long,” Jolley said. “Any victory in our region is big.”
While Lone Peak had the most significant quarantine issue, the Thunder were affected in their own way.
While none of the Westlake players have tested positive for COVID-19, they have players who are being quarantined because of possible non-team contact and that meant the home team had less depth than it would normally have had.
The Knights and Thunder played a pretty even game for the first 25 minutes with most of the action taking place in the midfield.
Lone Peak then got a well-placed long shot from (#11) which was pushed just wide by the Westlake keeper. On the ensuing corner kick from #5, however, Trazier won the battle for the ball and headed it in.
“Her kick was so good,” Trazier said. “I was just on the back post and headed it in where the keeper couldn’t get it. It felt so good.”
The Knights were able to double their lead right before halftime when #11 went to the end line and put the ball right in front of the goal, where it bounced around before ending up in the back of the net.
Westlake had a couple of chances to get back in the game when the Thunder went on the attack but the Lone Peak defense always found a way to stymie the home team and keep them from scoring.
The Knights added second-half goals by #6 and #4 as Lone Peak pulled away for the convincing victory.
Even though they played well in the win, the Knights feel like they can be even better.
“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Trazier said. “We want to win region and then go on and win state. We want to be the best we can be.”
Lone Peak (3-0-0, 1-0-0) next hosts Corner Canyon on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. while Westlake (5-3-0, 0-1-0) will look to get back on the winning track when it plays at Pleasant Grove on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.