It can be a long walk from the midfield stripe to the penalty spot, especially when a season is on the line.
As Lone Peak junior forward Sayler Schlosser stepped forward to take the seventh Knight shootout penalty kick in Tuesday’s 6A second round game against Westlake, she certainly had plenty of time to think back to a missed opportunity in an earlier game when her kick didn’t go in and her team lost.
But she didn’t — because she’d already gone through those thoughts.
“When I was on the sideline, I was hoping that the first five girls would make their PKs so I wouldn’t have to go out and take one,” Schlosser said. “I was thinking of what happened last time.”
But after six attempts for Lone Peak and seven attempts for the Thunder had the teams deadlocked at three makes apiece, Schlosser was up with a chance to give her team the win and keep their playoff run alive.
“When I went out there, I had a big smile on my face,” Schlosser said. “I told myself that I got this. When I missed before, I went and practiced a bunch. I was going to put it in.”
Her confidence in herself in the high-pressure moment paid dividends as she slotted her shot just inside the right post to give Lone Peak the 1-1 (4-3) win and set off a jubilant celebration with her Knight teammates.
“I’ll never forget turning around and having the whole team running towards me,” Schlosser said. “Players were laughing and smiling, even crying because they were so relieved. I realized I had done it for the whole team and I was so happy. It gave me chills.”
Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley said it was great to see Schlosser make the most of her opportunity.
“She is a stud at the top for us,” Jolley said. “This was redemption for her. I’m glad she was able to make and redeem herself from the miss in the earlier game. In the previous two games where we went to PKs, we lost so it was good for us to get the feeling of winning. Learning from those may have helped us win today.”
The penalty kick shootout featured some great saves by Knight senior keeper Eva Chenn and Westlake sophomore keeper Emmy Finlinson, as well as some well-placed shot. But both teams also saw opportunities sail off frame, shots that might have changed the outcome.
“Penalty kicks have become a weekly thing to practice and you do the best you can to simulate game situations, but you can’t simulate the pressure of being here,” Jolley said.
The shootout was the result of a fantastic battle between the two Region 4 foes, although both sides might’ve felt like it was headed in a familiar direction in the early going.
The Knights needed less than a minute to get on the board, notching a goal when Schlosser crossed the ball to the middle where sophomore forward Elle Young headed it in.
Since Lone Peak won the first two games 4-0 and 4-1, the Knights appeared set to continue dominating the series.
But Westlake refused to allow that to happen, rising to the challenge at both ends. The Thunder shut down the Lone Peak attack while getting the equalizer in the 29th minute when senior midfielder Libby Brown slotted the ball beautifully to senior forward Mattyn Summers, who drilled it into the back of then net.
“I picked this team based on grit,” Westlake head coach Jason Judy said. “They are all tough and they don’t quit. This is the first time we faced Lone Peak with all of our starters. We also adjusted how we played and were able to shut them down. I thought it was our game to win. I’m pleased how we came out and gave them a heck of a game.”
Both teams had some great opportunities to seize the lead again during the final 60 minutes of regulation and the 20 minutes of overtime but neither could find a way to finish.
“We let down a little and Westlake stepped it up,” Jolley said. “I think we caught them off-guard on that first goal but they settled down and it became an even game.”
In the end, it turned out to be Lone Peak that advanced and — even with the heroic effort — the Thunder who saw their season come to an end.
“It was great to be able to play,” Judy said. “The girls needed it. It’s been awesome to see these girls have a chance, especially the girls who are seniors.”
The Knights now advance to the third round of the 6A playoffs, where they will host Fremont on Thursday at 4 p.m.