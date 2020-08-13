For nearly three-quarters of Thursday’s Region 8 opener in Spanish Fork, the Maple Mountain girls soccer team found itself trailing visiting Salem Hills. The Golden Eagles sent attack after attack at the Skyhawks, only to be foiled time and time again.
But there is a reason Maple Mountain is considered one of the top offensive teams in the state. The Golden Eagles can score in bunches, as Salem Hills found out.
Maple Mountain poured in four goals in the final 22 minutes of action to turn a one-goal deficit into a big 5-2 win over the Skyhawks.
“I thought we played good soccer,” Golden Eagle head coach Craig LaMont said. “This is our fourth straight game of good play with 100% effort. This is a team of hustlers and fighters. We’ve got a dynamic offense, one of the best in the state and I go eight players deep in the midfield. We just need our defense to gel.”
Salem Hills came in planning to be aggressive and it paid dividends in the 20th minute as junior forward Haley Sanders charged in, hurdled the lunging Maple Mountain keeper and finished things off with the first goal of the contest.
The Golden Eagles evened the score in the 31st minute but the visitors went back in front just four minutes later when senior midfielder Ellie Harris chipped the ball high and dropped it across the line for the second Skyhawk goal.
“We came out and fought,” Salem Hills head coach Lee Gillie said. “They stuck to the game plan and attacked, winning everything we could. I was impressed and happy with how we played.”
Things might have been very different if not for the electrifying play of Skyhawk junior keeper Bryanna Hofheins, who made a number of brilliant saves.
Two of the best came right before halftime when she stopped a Maple Mountain penalty kick, then blocked another Golden Eagle attempt in the box with her face yet managed to maintain her poise and gathered in the subsequent chip shot.
“She has been working her guts out to get better,” Gillie said. “It was a gutsy performance. She is a tough kid but it helps her a ton that she is positive no matter what. She always comes back and is ready for the next play. She won’t let anything get her down.”
As the time wore on and the heat of the August sun took its toll on the player, the Maple Mountain depth and speed took over.
The Golden Eagles tied the game on a goal by junior Sheriden Liggett, then took the lead for good when sophomore Nixon Jackson broke free and scored on a one-on-one opportunity.
Maple Mountain just kept creating chances and junior Allie Fryer and senior Ashley Flake both added goals to put the game away.
“I was impressed with Salem Hills,” LaMont said. “They may be one of the most improved teams this year. We weren’t just flat early. They were playing well, so hats off to them.”
Although it has had its costly miscues this year, LaMont is confident things will come together for his back line.
“When they figure it out, our defense will be like a steep trap,” he said. “None of those players play together on the same club team, so it’s going to take awhile for everything to gel. But we have the talent to be super-solid.”
Gillie said he hopes his team comes out of that first game with more confidence in what it is capable of doing.
“I want to build on how we attacked and the momentum we had,” Gillie said. “Being that close in the first game at their place should help us for the next game and throughout region play.”
Maple Mountain (2-2, 1-0) next hosts Springville on Aug. 18 while Salem Hills (1-2, 0-1) will look to get back on track when it hosts Provo on the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.