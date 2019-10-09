The stage is set.
Thanks to the new ratings percentage index (RPI) format, Utah high school girls soccer teams had to wait until the end of the season before they could begin to anticipate where they might land in their state tournament bracket.
The wait for Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 4A ended Wednesday morning as the Utah High School Activities Association officially revealed the playoff pairings -- and it was good news for some Utah Valley squads.
One of the biggest surprises was for Region 4 champion American Fork, which ended up as the No. 2 seed in Class 6A behind second-place Pleasant Grove. The Vikings edged the Cavemen for the top spot by just 0.002 percentage points (.686-.684).
Lone Peak ended up as the No. 5 seed but since the top six teams in 6A get first-round byes, Skyridge (No. 14) and Westlake (No. 15) will be the only Utah Valley teams to play first-round games in that classification.
In Class 5A, Region 8 champion Springville (No. 3 seed) and Region 7 co-champion Timpanogos (No. 2 seed) and Timpview (No. 4 seed) all ended up as top seeds but Farmington came in at No. 1 overall.
Only the top three teams in Class 5A get first-round byes, which means the Thunderbirds (who were only 0.003 behind Springville) will play a first-round game against No. 29 seed Payson.
The new RPI system features a couple of 5A playoff matches that are repeats from region play as No. 22 Orem is at No. 11 Lehi (both from Region 7) and No. 19 Salem Hills is at No. 14 Wasatch (both from Region 8).
The battle between the Skyhawks and the Wasps will result in another all-Region 8 matchup, since No. 3 Springville will host the winner in the second round.
Cedar Valley had an impressive first year in Class 4A and earned the No. 5 seed, while Ogden earned the top seed for the tournament. The Aviators will have a first-round bye as well.
This is the first year that all girls soccer teams in the top three classifications will make the state tournament with matchups based on the RPI calculations.
The RPI format is a mathematical formula that ranks teams based on their winning percentage (40%), their opponents' winning percentage (40%) and their opponents' opponents' winning percentage (20%).
The RPI rankings had been available during the season but were removed on Sept. 26 so teams wouldn't be able to scheme for where they ended up in the bracket.
Class 2A and 3A girls soccer seedings will be announced on Oct. 11.
Here is the official schedule for the Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 4A Utah Valley high school girls soccer teams:
Class 6A
First round, Oct. 10
No. 18 West Jordan at No. 15 Westlake
No. 19 Granger at No. 14 Skyridge
Second round, Oct. 15
No. 16 Hunter/No. 17 Herriman at No. 1 Pleasant Grove
No. 18 West Jordan/No. 15 Westlake at No. 2 American Fork
No. 22 Taylorsville/No. 11 Fremont at No. 5 Lone Peak
Class 5A
First round, Oct. 10
No. 17 Viewmont at No. 16 Mountain View
No. 29 Payson at No. 4 Timpview
No. 18 Provo at No. 15 Alta
No. 26 Hillcrest at No. 7 Maple Mountain
No. 19 Salem Hills at No. 14 Wasatch
No. 22 Orem at No. 11 Lehi
No. 27 Spanish Fork at No. 6 Bonneville
Second round, Oct. 15
No. 18 Provo/No. 15 Alta at No. 2 Timpanogos
No. 19 Salem Hills/No. 14 Wasatch at No. 3 Springville
Class 4A
Second round, Oct. 16
No. 21 Bear River/No. 12 Logan at No. 5 Cedar Valley
Complete brackets for each of the tournaments can be found at UHSAA.org.