Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (10-1, 3-1-0)The Cavemen defense surrendered four goals to Westlake and still won, but it knows it needs to be more stout.
2. Lone Peak (4-1, 2-1)The Knights are hungry to show their Cavemen rivals that they are the team to beat in Region 4.
3. Westlake (6-4-0, 1-2-0)The Thunder couldn’t quite keep up with American Fork but showed they can compete with anyone.
4. Maple Mountain (6-3-0, 5-1-0)The Golden Eagles face back-to-back rivalry road games that will show just how good this team is.
5. Lehi (7-3-0, 5-1-0)The Pioneers roared back to the top of the Region 7 standings but will need to be at their best to stay there.