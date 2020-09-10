6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (10-1, 3-1-0)The Cavemen defense surrendered four goals to Westlake and still won, but it knows it needs to be more stout.

2. Lone Peak (4-1, 2-1)The Knights are hungry to show their Cavemen rivals that they are the team to beat in Region 4.

3. Westlake (6-4-0, 1-2-0)The Thunder couldn’t quite keep up with American Fork but showed they can compete with anyone.

4. Maple Mountain (6-3-0, 5-1-0)The Golden Eagles face back-to-back rivalry road games that will show just how good this team is.

5. Lehi (7-3-0, 5-1-0)The Pioneers roared back to the top of the Region 7 standings but will need to be at their best to stay there.

