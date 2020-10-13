Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)
The Cavemen haven't played for a couple of weeks, so being rusty against Weber is a real concern.
2. Springville (15-2-0, 13-1-0)
The Red Devils can't take a dangerous Brighton team lightly in the 5A second round.
3. Lehi (13-4-0, 10-2-0)
The Pioneers took care of Mountain Ridge but now faces the monumental task of trying to beat Timpanogos again.
4. Lone Peak (9-4, 6-4)
The Knights handled the Thunder in both Region 4 meetings — but things are different in the playoffs.
5. Maple Mountain (13-4-0, 12-2-0)
The Golden Eagles and Murray combined to tally 15 goals in the first round, so the second round battle could feature a lot of scoring.