American Fork girls soccer at Lone Peak 01
American Fork senior Addie Gardner (right) gets a hug from sophomore Nicole Lewis after Gardner scored the winning goal in the 2-1 Caveman win at Lone Peak on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)

The Cavemen haven't played for a couple of weeks, so being rusty against Weber is a real concern.

2. Springville (15-2-0, 13-1-0)

The Red Devils can't take a dangerous Brighton team lightly in the 5A second round.

3. Lehi (13-4-0, 10-2-0)

The Pioneers took care of Mountain Ridge but now faces the monumental task of trying to beat Timpanogos again.

4. Lone Peak (9-4, 6-4)

The Knights handled the Thunder in both Region 4 meetings — but things are different in the playoffs.

5. Maple Mountain (13-4-0, 12-2-0)

The Golden Eagles and Murray combined to tally 15 goals in the first round, so the second round battle could feature a lot of scoring.

