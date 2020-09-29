Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)
The Cavemen got rolling again, setting up a region-title home showdown with rival Lone Peak.
2. Lone Peak (8-2, 6-2)
The Knights came oh-so-close to beating American Fork in the first go-round, so there is no doubt they'll be hungry for another chance.
3. Springville (12-2-0, 11-1-0)
The Red Devils just need to take care of business this week and the Region 8 title is theirs.
4. Lehi (10-4-0, 8-2-0)
The Pioneers are now fans of Orem and Timpanogos, since those are the teams Region 7 co-leader Alta still has to play.
5. Maple Mountain (11-4-0, 10-2-0)
The Golden Eagles are comfortably positioned and definitely have the talent to make a big run in the 5A playoffs.