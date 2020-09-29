6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
Buy Now

American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)

The Cavemen got rolling again, setting up a region-title home showdown with rival Lone Peak.

2. Lone Peak (8-2, 6-2)

The Knights came oh-so-close to beating American Fork in the first go-round, so there is no doubt they'll be hungry for another chance.

3. Springville (12-2-0, 11-1-0)

The Red Devils just need to take care of business this week and the Region 8 title is theirs.

4. Lehi (10-4-0, 8-2-0)

The Pioneers are now fans of Orem and Timpanogos, since those are the teams Region 7 co-leader Alta still has to play.

5. Maple Mountain (11-4-0, 10-2-0)

The Golden Eagles are comfortably positioned and definitely have the talent to make a big run in the 5A playoffs.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!