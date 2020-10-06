6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
Buy Now

American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)

The Cavemen took care of business as they won the Region 4 title and earned the top seed in the 6A playoffs.

2. Springville (14-2-0, 13-1-0)

The Red Devils won Region 8 but were they tested enough to make a deep run in the 5A playoffs?

3. Lehi (12-4-0, 10-2-0)

The Pioneers finished the regular season strong by earning the Region 7 crown.

4. Lone Peak (9-4, 6-4)

The Knights had a rough final week but all that matters is playing to their potential at state.

5. Maple Mountain (13-4-0, 12-2-0)

No defense in Class 5A wants to see the Golden Eagles on the docket in the state tournament.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!