Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (14-2, 7-2-0)
The Cavemen took care of business as they won the Region 4 title and earned the top seed in the 6A playoffs.
2. Springville (14-2-0, 13-1-0)
The Red Devils won Region 8 but were they tested enough to make a deep run in the 5A playoffs?
3. Lehi (12-4-0, 10-2-0)
The Pioneers finished the regular season strong by earning the Region 7 crown.
4. Lone Peak (9-4, 6-4)
The Knights had a rough final week but all that matters is playing to their potential at state.
5. Maple Mountain (13-4-0, 12-2-0)
No defense in Class 5A wants to see the Golden Eagles on the docket in the state tournament.