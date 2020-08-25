Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (7-0-0, 0-0-0)The Cavemen have outscored opponents by 28 goals so far this year.
2. Westlake (5-2-0, 0-0-0)The Thunder now have to maintain their level of play when Region 4 play starts.
3. Lone Peak (2-0-0, 0-0-0)A COVID-19 issue has the Knights waiting to get the OK to get back on the field.
4. Lehi (4-2-0, 2-0-0)The Pioneers started Region 7 with big wins over Timpanogos and Orem.
5. Maple Mountain (4-2-0, 3-0-0)The Golden Eagle offense gives opposing defenses nightmares.