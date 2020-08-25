6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
Buy Now

American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (7-0-0, 0-0-0)The Cavemen have outscored opponents by 28 goals so far this year.

2. Westlake (5-2-0, 0-0-0)The Thunder now have to maintain their level of play when Region 4 play starts.

3. Lone Peak (2-0-0, 0-0-0)A COVID-19 issue has the Knights waiting to get the OK to get back on the field.

4. Lehi (4-2-0, 2-0-0)The Pioneers started Region 7 with big wins over Timpanogos and Orem.

5. Maple Mountain (4-2-0, 3-0-0)The Golden Eagle offense gives opposing defenses nightmares.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!