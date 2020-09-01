Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (9-0-0, 2-0-0)
The Cavemen kept rolling but some titanic battles are looming.
2. Lone Peak (3-1-0, 1-1-0)
The Knights blasted Westlake in their first game back but then dropped a tough one at Corner Canyon.
3. Westlake (5-3-0, 0-1-0)
The Thunder fell behind and never recovered in loss to Lone Peak, but now will have to bounce back.
4. Maple Mountain (5-3-0, 4-1-0)
The Golden Eagles split on their trips to Park City and Wasatch in a pair of tough 1-goal games.
5. Lehi (4-3-0, 2-1-0)
The Pioneers fell to Alta in an offensive shootout as Region 7 looks really balanced.