6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
Buy Now

American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (9-0-0, 2-0-0)

The Cavemen kept rolling but some titanic battles are looming.

2. Lone Peak (3-1-0, 1-1-0)

The Knights blasted Westlake in their first game back but then dropped a tough one at Corner Canyon.

3. Westlake (5-3-0, 0-1-0)

The Thunder fell behind and never recovered in loss to Lone Peak, but now will have to bounce back.

4. Maple Mountain (5-3-0, 4-1-0)

The Golden Eagles split on their trips to Park City and Wasatch in a pair of tough 1-goal games.

5. Lehi (4-3-0, 2-1-0)

The Pioneers fell to Alta in an offensive shootout as Region 7 looks really balanced.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!