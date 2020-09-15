6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
American Fork players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the Northridge Knights in a 6A state semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (11-1, 4-1-0)The Cavemen managed to escape with the last-second win at Lone Peak, but there are plenty of other tough tests on the horizon.

2. Lone Peak (4-2, 2-2)The Knights gave American Fork everything it could handle and had plenty of chances to go in front.

3. Westlake (7-4-0, 2-2-0)The Thunder stunned Corner Canyon to maintain their spot at this position in the rankings.

4. Maple Mountain (7-3-0, 6-1-0)First place in Region 8 will be on the line when the Golden Eagles play at Springville on Tuesday afternoon.

5. Lehi (8-3-0, 6-1-0)The Pioneers completed a season sweep of Timpanogos, which is always an impressive accomplishment.