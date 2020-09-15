Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (11-1, 4-1-0)The Cavemen managed to escape with the last-second win at Lone Peak, but there are plenty of other tough tests on the horizon.
2. Lone Peak (4-2, 2-2)The Knights gave American Fork everything it could handle and had plenty of chances to go in front.
3. Westlake (7-4-0, 2-2-0)The Thunder stunned Corner Canyon to maintain their spot at this position in the rankings.
4. Maple Mountain (7-3-0, 6-1-0)First place in Region 8 will be on the line when the Golden Eagles play at Springville on Tuesday afternoon.
5. Lehi (8-3-0, 6-1-0)The Pioneers completed a season sweep of Timpanogos, which is always an impressive accomplishment.