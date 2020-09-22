6A girls soccer semifinals: American Fork vs Northridge 01
Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (12-2, 5-2-0)

The Cavemen dropped a PK shootout at Pleasant Grove, shrinking their margin of error heading down the home stretch.

2. Lone Peak (6-2, 4-2)

The Knights can still win the Region 4 crown if they can take care of business the rest of the way.

3. Springville (10-2-0, 9-1-0)

The Red Devils avenged their earlier loss to Maple Mountain with a come-from-behind victory.

4. Lehi (7-4-0, 7-2-0)

The Pioneers came oh-so-close to completing a huge comeback but still ended up losing at Alta.

5. Maple Mountain (9-4-0, 8-2-0)

The Golden Eagles need help to win Region 8 but are still a very, very dangerous team to face in the postseason.

