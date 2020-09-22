Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (12-2, 5-2-0)
The Cavemen dropped a PK shootout at Pleasant Grove, shrinking their margin of error heading down the home stretch.
2. Lone Peak (6-2, 4-2)
The Knights can still win the Region 4 crown if they can take care of business the rest of the way.
3. Springville (10-2-0, 9-1-0)
The Red Devils avenged their earlier loss to Maple Mountain with a come-from-behind victory.
4. Lehi (7-4-0, 7-2-0)
The Pioneers came oh-so-close to completing a huge comeback but still ended up losing at Alta.
5. Maple Mountain (9-4-0, 8-2-0)
The Golden Eagles need help to win Region 8 but are still a very, very dangerous team to face in the postseason.