Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (5-0-0, 0-0-0)

The Cavemen have simply overwhelmed all opponents so far this fall.

2. Westlake (4-0-0, 0-0-0)

The Thunder have sent a message to Region 4 by winning consistently to start 2020.

3. Lone Peak (2-0-0, 0-0-0)

A COVID-19 issue has the Knights waiting to get the OK to get back on the field.

4. Timpanogos (2-1-0, 0-0-0)

The Timberwolves know they are capable of being a very dangerous team once again this year.

5. American Leadership (2-0-0, 0-0-0)

The Eagles have outscored their first two opponents, 10-1, earning their spot in the rankings.

