Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (12-0-0, 6-0-0)

Can the Cavemen finish the regular season undefeated? It won't be easy.

2. Lone Peak (9-1-2, 4-1-1)

The Knights better not be overlooking Corner Canyon or Skyridge this week, both of which have the talent to pull off an upset.

3. Springville (12-2-0, 12-0-0)

The Red Devils have won 12 straight games, an impressive feat for any team.

4. Timpview (10-3-0, 7-1-0)

The Thunderbirds will have to be good away from home to finish strong as three of their final four games are on the road.

5. Timpanogos (10-2-1, 9-1-0)

The Timberwolves face a sneaky-dangerous game at Lehi on Tuesday as the Pioneers have been really good at home.

