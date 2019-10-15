Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (14-2-0, 8-2-0)
The Cavemen won the league title but ended up with the No. 2 seed at state, which still puts them in good position to make a run.
2. Springville (14-2-0, 14-0-0)
The Red Devils hammered Wasatch at home in the first meeting but needed OT to win the second. How will the 5A second round match go?
3. Timpview (14-3-0, 11-1-0)
The Thunderbirds were the only Top 5 team to play in the first round but easily beat Payson to advance.
4. Timpanogos (12-2-1, 11-1-0)
The Timberwolves host Region 7 foe Alta in the 5A second round, a team they beat twice. The Hawks are dangerous and Timpanogos better be ready.
5. Pleasant Grove (10-2-2, 7-2-1)
The challenging Viking schedule resulted in the No. 1 seed in 6A, but now this team has to face the pressure of being the favorites.