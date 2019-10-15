American Fork girls soccer vs. Lone Peak 3
The American Fork girls soccer team poses for a photo with the Region 4 title trophy after the 1-0 Caveman win over Lone Peak in American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (14-2-0, 8-2-0)

The Cavemen won the league title but ended up with the No. 2 seed at state, which still puts them in good position to make a run.

2. Springville (14-2-0, 14-0-0)

The Red Devils hammered Wasatch at home in the first meeting but needed OT to win the second. How will the 5A second round match go?

3. Timpview (14-3-0, 11-1-0)

The Thunderbirds were the only Top 5 team to play in the first round but easily beat Payson to advance.

4. Timpanogos (12-2-1, 11-1-0)

The Timberwolves host Region 7 foe Alta in the 5A second round, a team they beat twice. The Hawks are dangerous and Timpanogos better be ready.

5. Pleasant Grove (10-2-2, 7-2-1)

The challenging Viking schedule resulted in the No. 1 seed in 6A, but now this team has to face the pressure of being the favorites.

