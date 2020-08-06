Here's a look at yesterday's scores and today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:
Thursday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Skyridge at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Wasatch at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Orem, 3:30 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Layton, 3:30 p.m.
Provo at Cottonwood, 4 p.m.
Salem Hills at Bountiful, 4 p.m.
ALA at South Summit, 4 p.m.
Ogden tournament
American Fork
Viewmont at Lehi, 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Westlake at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.
Viewmont at Timpanogos, 4 p.m.
Lone Peak at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Lehi at Uintah, 4 p.m.
Maple Mountain at Northridge, 3:30 p.m.
Ogden tournament
- American Fork