American Fork girls soccer vs. Lone Peak 10
Buy Now

The American Fork girls soccer team prepares to take the field after halftime during the 2-0 Caveman win over Lone Peak at American Fork on Sept. 20, 2018.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (6-0-0, 0-0-0)

The Cavemen made it through its non-league slate unbeaten with some impressive wins over Springville and Timpanogos.

2. Lone Peak (5-0-1, 0-0-0)

The Knights appear poised to make another run at a 6A title, having already edged Timpview and battled good out-of-state competition.

3. Pleasant Grove (3-0-1, 0-0-0)

The Vikings didn't play last week but face a huge home test against Corner Canyon on Thursday.

4. Mountain View (3-1-1, 1-0-0)

The Bruins held off a strong challenge by Lehi to stay unbeaten in Region 7 action but the road gets tougher in coming weeks.

5. Springville (3-2-0, 3-0-0)

The Red Devils already have a win over Maple Mountain and sit in the driver's seat in Region 8.

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!