Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls soccer teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (6-0-0, 0-0-0)
The Cavemen made it through its non-league slate unbeaten with some impressive wins over Springville and Timpanogos.
2. Lone Peak (5-0-1, 0-0-0)
The Knights appear poised to make another run at a 6A title, having already edged Timpview and battled good out-of-state competition.
3. Pleasant Grove (3-0-1, 0-0-0)
The Vikings didn't play last week but face a huge home test against Corner Canyon on Thursday.
4. Mountain View (3-1-1, 1-0-0)
The Bruins held off a strong challenge by Lehi to stay unbeaten in Region 7 action but the road gets tougher in coming weeks.
5. Springville (3-2-0, 3-0-0)
The Red Devils already have a win over Maple Mountain and sit in the driver's seat in Region 8.