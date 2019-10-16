With only eight minutes left in the first half of Wednesday’s 4A first round girls soccer game in Eagle Mountain, Cedar Valley found itself in a tie game with visiting Logan and facing some uncertainty.
Aviators starting keeper Sage Meryhew had left the game with a shoulder injury and star forward Presley Devey lay writhing on the ground in pain. Not having those two talented sophomores on the field for Cedar Valley would leave a pretty large void to be filled.
But Devey wasn’t going to be stopped, returning to the game to score a hat trick including the game-winner in overtime to give the Aviators the dramatic 4-3 win and keep their season alive.
“It was stressful but it was a great game,” Cedar Valley head coach Mitchell Hart said. “Both teams were pretty even and the action was end-to-end, back and forth. We were able to hold on.”
Even though she had to fight through pain, she again showed how tough she is to stop as she had a hand in all four Aviator goals.
“She is a special talent,” Hart said. “Teams have been physical with her all season and she gets hit hard, put once she gets going she is unstoppable. And she’s just a sophomore, so she has time to grow. She just refuses to quit.”
The play where Devey got hurt was a foul on the Grizzlies defender, setting up a 20-yard free kick by sophomore Sadie Reall that she hammered past the diving Logan keeper for the first goal of the game.
The visitors evened the tally when they scored on a scrum in the goal box early in the second half, but Devey was just getting started.
She earned a penalty kick when she was taken down in the box. Although the Grizzly keeper was able to tip it off the post, Devey easily tapped in the rebound to put Cedar Valley back in front.
The sophomore star tallied her second goal of the game when she won a one-on-one battle in the box to give the Aviators a 3-1 lead.
Logan came back strong, scoring off a corner kick and then tying the game again on a long shot that was just off the fingers of the Cedar Valley keeper.
That sent the game to overtime with both teams knowing the next goal would win.
It was no surprise that Devey would be the one to come through.
She got a great pass from freshman Rylie Beck and drilled it into the net to give Aviators the victory.
“I sat down on the field after the game and just took a couple of minutes,” Hart said. “My blood pressure was so high. It was a great feeling for the girls to be the first to get a playoff win. It was my first playoff game as the head coach and so I was just analyzing everything.”
The Aviators advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals. They now head on the road to play at Green Canyon in Logan on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a spot in the semifinals on the line.