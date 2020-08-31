In 2019, Cedar Valley's Presley Devey tallied 40 goals for the Aviators. That gave her the second-highest total of any player in Utah — and she was just a sophomore.
That also meant that opposing defenses started keying in on her more and more, trying to limited her opportunities and thus keep Cedar Valley in check.
Now as a junior for the Aviators, Devey is working hard to make opponents pay if they try to slow her down.
"I've worked to be less selfish, so I don't dribble the ball as much," Devey said after Monday's 4-0 win over Uintah in Eagle Mountain. "I look to make plays more. Last year was hard so this year I'm looking to use my team more."
Devey still has an impressive scoring touch, as she showed on her 35-yard rocket to the top-corner and her one-on-one near-post goals against the Utes. She has notched 14 goals this year, including putting up four twice, in wins over Tooele and Ben Lomond.
But Aviator head coach Mitchell Hart sees Devey developing her game in multiple ways at this point in her career.
"She has definitely been mentally tougher," Hart said. "We told her she would be a target for some teams but others have not focused on her, instead just choosing to play their game. We've given her the freedom to roam and move around the field to different positions, so if they are doubling her in the middle she can move out wide or to the midfield. She's also been stronger, which has been a big goal for her."
Devey said she always felt like she had to personally win each battle.
"As a player, I used to just go and go," Devey said. "Now I think about everyone. If I play to the other players, that opens up more space for me to go to. It's opened my eyes a lot more."
Her second goal in Monday's Region 10 contest was a good example, as the ball went to sophomore Bailey McArthur, allowing Devey to get past the defense and settle the cross. That set her up to easily get the ball past the keeper and score.
"Her drive to be a better team player has come from her," Hart said. "She realized she needed to do it. There were times when it would be hard for her if she got the ball to someone else and nothing happened but now she is learning to laugh it off and move on, which shows some of that mental toughness."
Devey's two goals combined with a gorgeous header by junior Sadie Reall and an amazing chip shot by freshman Natalie Hadlock to provide the scoring for Cedar Valley, but Hart also noted the solid defensive play that kept Uintah from getting going.
"In the first half, I think that was the best we've played so far with our passing, our movement and our defense," Hart said. "Our defense has played well and we haven't conceded a goal yet in region, which is awesome."
Devey, Hart and the rest of the Aviators know that there are some tougher contests on the horizon and they need to continue to improve.
"It's about effort and heart," Devey said. "We have to decide to put our heart in or we won't be able to beat teams who are playing even just 2% harder than we are. We also have to have that heart in practice because you play like you practice."
Hart believes this year's squad learned some tough lessons when they struggled late in the season last fall and are now applying them.
"The team has been doing more bonding and working together," Hart said. "We have four captains who are leading our team and when something needs to happen, a lot of the times it comes from them. We also have a lot of players scoring, which will help us down the road."
The Aviators (5-3-0, 4-0-0) will test themselves when they play at Stansbury on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m.