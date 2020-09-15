When a pair of talent girls soccer teams play an aggressive, back-and-forth contest, the difference between victory and defeat can sometimes end up being razor thin.
That was almost literally the case in Tuesday afternoon's titanic Region 8 showdown at Springville between the Red Devils and Maple Mountain.
With the home team clinging to a one-goal lead, Golden Eagle junior star Allie Fryer lofted a gorgeous long shot from the right side of the field over the head of the keeper.
That shot ricocheted off the far post, then bounced along the line until it hit the near post as well.
The Springville defenders were then able to kick it out and — after a consultation — the officials confirmed they never saw the ball complete cross the line, meaning it didn't score.
While that was one of many scoring opportunities for both sides, it proved to be the most heart-stopping for the Red Devils. Springville was then able to hold on to secure the 4-3 victory and take sole possession of first place in the league standings.
"Every time we have Maple Mountain on the schedule, we circle it," Red Devil head coach Taylor Isom said. "We know it's a big rivalry. I compare it to BYU-Utah. The emotions are high and it's always a battle. They got us the first time, so it feels good to be on this side."
Ironically, the score from both games was identical (4-3) with each team eking out the win on their home turf.
"I'm happy with how the girls played," Isom said. "I'm happy with the team effort. We were down for a lot of the game, so continuing to believe in ourselves and each other was huge."
Both teams put together some lightning-fast strikes that changed the complexion of the game.
Maple Mountain started the scoring on a laser blast of a shot by Fryer that was set up by a quick free kick near midfield and gave the visitors the lead in the 10th minute.
But Springville rallied in the next 15 minutes, first tying the game on a corner-kick scrum header by junior Avery Frischknecht. The Red Devils then moved into the lead when Frischknecht brought the ball down and dished it to junior Halle Fales, who finished with an excellent shot from distance.
The momentum tilted back in favor of the Golden Eagles before halftime, however, as a deep throw-in got the ball to forward Nixan Jackson for a hard blast in the box to again knot the score.
Just two minutes later, Maple Mountain midfielder Sheridan Ligget placed a free kick into danger in the front of the goal and Golden Eagle defender Alyssa Wright redirected inside the far post to give her team the lead going into the break.
The offensive flurry in the opening 40 minutes of play made it clear that both teams were very capable of finishing. It was the Springville defense and keeper Rebekah Hopkins who answered the bell in the second half and managed to keep the Golden Eagles from tallying any other goals.
"What hurt us in the first half were fouls and playing balls out of the air," Isom said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and the girls did what we said they needed to do. We stepped up in those areas and that made a big difference."
The Red Devil offense also was able to do just enough, notching back-to-back goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes to cap the scoring.
The game-tying goal came from senior Fiona Jensen, who put herself in great position to pound a rebound home off a shot from junior Lox Neves.
Springville took the lead for good when the ball was bouncing around in the Maple Mountain box and Red Devil freshman Sophie Neves hammered it in.
The Golden Eagles pushed hard to try and answer but couldn't get the key play, although they were very close on a couple of occasions including the one that stayed on the line.
Maple Mountain head coach Craig Lamont said it was simply a matter of one more break going in favor of the other side.
"I thought Springville played well and I thought we played well," Lamont said. "It was a game where they probably could've scored six more goals and we probably could've scored six more goals. It came down to the way things fell or in our case didn't fall."
Isom said she thought this game marked a big step in the right direction for her squad.
"We put together an 80-minute game for the first time today," Isom said. "We have to prove we can keep doing it. We can't get complacent but have to keep getting better and build on how we did today."
Lamont agreed that the Red Devils put together consistent effort better than the first time the two teams met, saying Springville "played us smart and played us hard."
He said Maple Mountain now will turn its attention to progressing through the rest of region play — including looking to avenge an earlier loss to Park City — and be ready when the state playoffs arrive.
Springville (9-2, 8-1) next plays at Wasatch on Thursday while Maple Mountain (7-4, 6-2) plays at Spanish Fork on the same afternoon.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.