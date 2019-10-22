Mountain View's marvelous run in the State 5A girls soccer tournament ended on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Skyline.
The Bruins, which came into the tournament as the No. 16 seed, got an early goal in the semifinals from sophomore forward Jenny Goodman to take a 1-0 lead. Late in the first half, Skyline's Zoe Garver scored to force a 1-1 tie at halftime.
The Eagles controlled the ball for much of the second half and it paid off with goals from Lily Kimball and Ella Kortbawi to take control of the game.
Skyline (18-1-1), the No. 5 seed, will take on the Maple Mountain-Bonneville winner for the 5A title on Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Mountain View -- coached by Brent Hischi -- finishes the season with a 9-8-2 record.