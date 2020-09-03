Springville junior Lox Neves may have had a hat trick. The Red Devil midfield may have controlled the center of the field and kept the ball in the attacking third. The Springville defense may have severely curtailed the offensive options for visiting Salem Hills.
Red Devil head coach Taylor Isom wasn’t about to single an individual or a unit as being the game-changer in Thursday’s impressive 5-1 win over the Skyhawks.
“This was a team effort from top to bottom,” Isom said. “It wasn’t just the players on the field either. It was the players cheering them on on the bench. Everyone on this team is important and we value the contributions of each and every individual.”
Springville senior defender Rylee Clark believed the big difference was the energy the Red Devils brought to the game.
“We get energy from the forwards and midfielder when they are able to push it up and score,” Clark said. “We also bring it when we make a good play on defense. That energy helps us throughout the entire game and we are able to use that to help us overcome mistakes.”
Coming into the contest, Springville and Salem Hills were tied with Maple Mountain atop the Region 8 standing but the Red Devils sent a message early that this was a game they planned on winning.
“We came in intense and ready,” Clark said. “Salem Hills has forwards who are fast and solid but we were able to buckle down.”
Springville set the tone by scoring quickly.
The Red Devils got their first goal in the fourth minute when Neves drilled a perfect shot just under the crossbar. Springville doubled the lead two minutes later when junior Avery Frischknecht won the race to a bouncing ball, chipped it past the lunging keeper and knocked it in.
Neves would get her second goal nine minutes later when she was able to deftly move the ball away from a couple of Skyhawk defenders and lace it just inside the near post.
“As a center defender, watching them take the ball up and score makes me as happy as they are, even though I’m not up there in the action,” Clark said.
The Red Devils later added a goal from senior Fiona Jensen, then Jensen crossed it in and Neves put the final Springville goal in.
Meanwhile, at the other end, the Springville defense stymied the Salem Hills attack, allowing them very few opportunities.
Isom, however, played defense during her time at BYU and said that drives her to be very detailed with the Red Devil defenders.
“Our play on balls out of the air needs to be better,” Isom said. “We gave up a penalty kick and we have to learn to stay on our feet. I’m hardest on our backline but I’m glad they are learning these lessons now.”
Clark said the Springville players have embraced what she calls Isom’s “tough love.”
“At first it was intimidating,” Clark said. “Once we got to know her you could see it is something she is so passionate about. She knows what it is like and wants what is best for us. She has high expectations and we respect that.”
Although Springville had a brilliant first half, Isom wasn’t pleased with the way her squad seemed to settle in the second half.
“We came out in the first half and were connecting passes, winning balls out of the air, attacking their end line, doing everything we talked about,” Isom said. “Then in the second half we got a little complacent. We have to learn to be able to put 80 minutes together.”
Salem Hills head coach Lee Gillie said his squad did improve its performance after the break.
“We worked hard and showed some character,” Gillie said. “We showed growth in the second half. In the first half we were tentative but this team is growing incrementally every time. They are doing a good job working to get better.”
The lone Skyhawk goal was scored by junior Whitney Hughes on a penalty kick in the second half.
With the win, Springville (7-2-0, 6-1-0) is in sole possession of first place in Region 8 — for now. The Red Devils next host Park City on Sept. 8. Salem Hills (6-3-0, 5-2-0) will host Maple Mountain on Sept. 10.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.