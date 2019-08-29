Timpanogos head girls soccer coach Natalyn Lewis has extensive experience with the game.
How often has she seen a team score three goals in the first four minutes?
“It doesn’t happen frequently, particularly not against quality opponents,” Lewis said.
That’s just what her Timberwolves did in Thursday’s Region 7 battle against Lehi, seizing control of the game from the start and rolling to the 9-1 win over the Pioneers.
“Lehi is a quality opponent,” Lewis said. “It’s tough to regroup after that type of start. That wasn’t the real Lehi team. Those goals just set the tone for the rest of the game.”
The Pioneers had a couple of costly miscommunications in those first minutes that Timpanogos took advantage of.
Timberwolf freshman Summer Christensen slotted a beautiful cross to the middle of the box to sophomore Sierra Pennock in the second minute. Pennock settled the ball and drilled it in to get the party started.
Two minutes later Pennock scored again, then just seconds later Timpanogos senior Dylan Olsen ran down a ball over the top and won the one-on-one opportunity to notch the team’s third goal in four minutes.
“Give our girls credit,” Lewis said. “In the last two weeks, we have worked on the motion of the ball from the midfield to the forwards. We had the possession in the first 20 minutes and we were moving the ball from back to front and side to side. It was a constant barrage. We came out and executed perfectly.”
Olsen added her second goal in the 27th minute, then the Timberwolves got scores from senior Kara Hartle and junior Kessly Strong.
Lehi’s lone offensive success came off a gorgeous free kick from 25 yards out from sophomore Ally Dahl that has flawlessly placed in the top-corner of the net in the 57th minute.
But that wasn’t enough to stop the Timpanogos avalanche.
The Timberwolves responded almost immediately with a goal from sophomore Lataya Brost, then Azelia Dickson joined the scoring column with a powerful long shot.
Timpanogos capped the game in the 63rd minute on a beautiful pass from Brost that appeared headed to Christensen in the box.
The freshman, however, realized Hartle was charging in behind her and faked the defense, letting the ball pass cleanly between her legs to her teammate for the final goal.
“I told Summer that even though she is a freshman, we couldn’t have her play like a freshman,” Lewis said. “She had a couple of assists and that was a sweet dummy at the end. She did awesome today.”
The contest ended after Hartle’s second goal due to the eight-goal mercy rule.
Lewis likes what she has seen from her team in the last little while.
“We played well early in the year, even against good 6A opponents,” Lewis said. “Then we started region against Timpview and in the second half we collapsed. Everyone was trying so hard to score themselves that we weren’t playing together. We had a long talk about resetting and playing our way. I think we were afraid of losing and fear destroys brain cells. We reset things and are just focusing on getting better every day.”
Timpanogos (4-2-1, 3-1-0) hosts Orem on Sept. 3 while Lehi (5-3-0, 2-2-0) next plays at Timpview on Sept. 5.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.