The Timpanogos and Mountain View girls soccer teams have had some great battles through the years, so it was only fitting to see the two rivals face off in another classic Thursday night at Timpanogos.
In the white-knuckle, back-and-forth battle, 80 minutes of regulation wasn’t going to be enough to decide a victor.
Both the Timberwolves and the Bruins created opportunities in the extra periods but neither were able to get the goal to win, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout.
That was where Timpanogos was finally able to get the edge as the Timberwolves made all five shots and secured the 1-1 (5-3) victory.
"The one thing I love about this team is that they are fighters," Timpanogos head coach Robyn Bretzing said. "They don't quit so even though they're not playing well or things aren't going our way, they find a way to just keep the momentum. They don't panic. They just keep attacking and they've got a lot of heart."
She said her message to the Timberwolf penalty kick takers heading into the shootout was to believe in themselves.
"I always say win or lose, step up with confidence and just take your shot," Bretzing said. "Don't change it. Don't change your steps. Don't change anything. Don't second guess yourself. Put the ball down and hit your shot, and have confidence. Whether it goes in or it doesn't, you know you stepped up to the ball with all the confidence you had."
Her athletes proved the value of that was they slotted all of their shots perfectly and got to celebrate because of it.
But it certainly wasn't an easy way to get the win as the home team had to come from behind.
Mountain View withstood some early Timpanogos pressure and seized control in the 29th minute.
Bruin junior Denae Waite drove hard down the middle of the field and slotted the ball perfectly to senior Selene Arellano, who put it just inside the right post to give the visitors the 1-0 lead.
The Timberwolves sent wave after wave of attacks down the field, trying to even things up.
"They had a lot of shots," Mountain View head coach Shay Redding said. "We have a young backline with two freshmen and two sophomores, and a freshman keeper. None of them have really played together before so they're learning, learning how to organize, learning when to when to be calm and when to just kick it out. But I'm super proud of how united they are. Everyone just really has each other's backs this year and it's a different feeling on this team. It's really fun to see them develop."
The Mountain View defense and the jaw-dropping goalkeeping of freshman keeper Emily Bergero, however, managed to hold the home team off until the 63rd minute.
That was when Timpanogos star senior forward Lataya Brost finally found an opening and lofted a gorgeous shot from 25 yards out that no one could stop, tying up the game.
Both teams will likely look back and see a lot of missed opportunities to win the game in regulation.
The Timberwolves had more possession and more scoring chances, but a goal late in the first half was disallowed because the player was offsides. Another shot shortly after that hit high on the crossbar and bounced out.
Timpanogos junior forward Summer Christensen also had a one-on-one chance against Bergero but the Bruin keeper was able to knock the ball way and make the stop.
At the other end, Mountain View had a long ball the was redirected enough to force Timberwolf sophomore keeper Emma McIff to scramble to stop the ball while falling to the ground but she kept it out of the net.
The Bruins also had a pair of hard shots from distance that forced McIff to lunge and knock the ball wide or over the top.
The intensity of the game was what everyone would expect for a rivalry contest as both sides gave everything they had. While physical, for the most part the players played a clean-but-aggressive game with relatively few fouls.
"These kids all play on the club teams together," Bretzing said. "I think they just do a really good job with that respect factor. They respect each other. They want to play hard, but they want to play fair. It really was a good game."
Timpanogos remains undefeated (5-0, 2-0) but was forced to battle by the Bruins (2-3, 0-1) who are growing quickly and will only get more dangerous.
"We gave it our all," Redding said. "We didn't get the outcome we wanted but we couldn't have done anything else out there. Everyone was super-proud and kept their heads up. We couldn't have asked for anything more tonight."