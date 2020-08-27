Orem junior keeper Bricia Hendry made five or six jaw-dropping saves during Thursday’s Region 7 rivalry showdown at Timpanogos, blocking 1-on-1 opportunities, making brilliant one-handed stabs on long shots and diving to stop crosses.
But the Timberwolf offense was just too relentless and, in a few cases, too flawless for even excellent goal-keeping to stop.
Timpanogos showed flashes of its true potential with a few impressive finishes and a sterling defensive effort as the Timberwolves secured the 4-0 win over the Tigers.
“We’ve been on and off as a team so far,” Timpanogos senior defender Addison Lindstrom said. “We are rebuilding, since we lost most of our team from last year, but I think we did well. It’s always a tough game against Orem because they always have some really good players.”
Timberwolf head coach Natalyn Lewis said she was pleased to see how her squad elevated its game and one of its better games overall.
“I was super-pleased with our improvement,” Lewis said. “The girls are still figuring out how to play together. We knew we had some special talent on this team but our journey this year was about how we come together. We are seeing good combinations and we’re getting better with our communication. I think that will be a great thing as we keep improving.”
Timpanogos started the scoring right off the bat, earning a corner kick shortly after kickoff.
The kick sailed deep, right to where junior defender Tobin Hutchings was soaring in. Her header was deftly placed, hitting off the crossbar and going in for a highlight-reel opening goal.
“Tobin just drilled it off her head on that corner,” Lewis said. “That was unsaveable, even at the pro level. She is just getting better and better, and really starting to excel for us.”
The home teams needed just a few more minutes to double the advantage when junior midfielder Sierra Pennock blasted a shot that trickled through the Orem defense and ended up crossing the line.
The Tigers tried to recover, looking to work the ball through talented junior Kalo Iongi and penetrate the Timpanogos defense. The Timberwolf backline, spearheaded by senior Eve Gunderson, was up to every challenge.
“Eve is a senior and a captain who kind of had to earn her way and now is going a great job,” Lewis said. “She leads us both with how she plays and with her attitude.”
Timpanogos put together another stretch of brilliant offense midway through the first half to build an insurmountable lead.
The Timberwolves started with a relentless attack in the 24th minute, refusing to let the Orem defense get the ball cleared. Eventually it got to junior forward Amanda McDonald, who drilled it home for the third goal of the game.
Two minutes later, Timpanogos freshman midfielder Mary Roberts found an opening near the top of the Tiger box and hit a gorgeous shot that was unstoppable, flying right into the top-right corner of the goal.
“We are really good at building out of the back through the midfield and then slotting the ball in,” Lindstrom said. “We’ve been good at finding the ball and then being able to finish.”
That was the last time either side was able to find the net, thanks to great defensive efforts on both sides.
Lewis said she thought Timpanogos did a good job of playing its game throughout the second half but got a little complacent in the offensive third.
“We would have beautiful connections from the midfield to the forwards, but then we would shoot a lot of long shots,” Lewis said. “We did better in the first half at getting in behind and then working the ball into the 6-yard box. We could’ve done that more in the second half.”
Lindstrom felt like her T’Wolf team made some good strides as it works to continue to get better.
“We haven’t had that much time together and we only had three starters coming back from last year,” Lindstrom said. “But we’ve been able to get close as a team, which has helped us communicate and connect.”
Timpanogos (5-2-0, 3-1-0) will face another crosstown rival when it plays at Mountain View on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., while Orem (4-4-0, 1-3-0) will have another big test when it hosts Alta on Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m.