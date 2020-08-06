A blowout loss can deflate a team — but it can also galvanize the players into coming back with more determination.
That appeared to be the case for the Timpview girls soccer team Thursday night when the Thunderbirds hosted Skyridge just two days after a disappointing loss at Riverton.
This time, Timpview came out strong and used intense effort to seize control on its way to the 3-0 victory over the Falcons.
“We felt embarrassed after our last game,” Thunderbird head coach Stuart Clarke said. “The girls wanted to show in this game who they are. We didn’t expect that loss but we didn’t show up. We tightened some things up defensively and the girls wanted it.”
Timpview used its high-pressure, attacking defense to start the scoring.
In the 26th minute, the Thunderbirds were able to disrupt the Skyridge passing attack and force a turnover. Timpview fed the ball to sophomore forward Ellie Ford, who rifled a gorgeous shot across the goal and inside the far post to give the T’Birds the 1-0 lead.
“That was an important play and a difficult shot,” Clarke said. “If we had gone down a goal after losing big, then the heads might’ve gone down. That goal was important for us to build momentum.”
That turned out to be the only score of the first half, although Timpview senior keeper Paige Kawa had to make a couple of nice saves to keep the Falcons off the board.
Skyridge had a golden opportunity to tally the equalizer early in the second half when Falcon senior Madison Snyder sprinted down the left side of the field, surging past the collapsing Thunderbird defenders and into the clear.
Her shot easily slipped past Kawa, who was charging hard to close down the angle, but it ended up bouncing just wide of the far post.
Ten minutes later, Timpview doubled the lead when senior midfielder Savannah Rencher won the battle for a loose ball in front of the Skyridge net and knocked it in for the second Thunderbird goal.
She would tally her second score of the contest with just six minutes left, lacing in a flawless strike from the right side that hit the inside of the left post and ricocheted into the goal.
“She is a natural goal scorer,” Clarke said. “If she gets a look out in front of the goal, she is going to take it. She went out and put those shots in.”
Although the Falcons had stretches where their ball-control offense made some nice plays, they were unable to maintain possession or create very many scoring opportunities.
“We played bad,” Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf said. “We didn’t have much energy. We had a couple of chances early and when we didn’t finish, we couldn’t bounce back.”
The Falcons had notched an exciting 1-1 (4-1) penalty-kick shootout win at Ridgeline on Tuesday but didn’t make the plays to stay with the Thunderbirds.
With it still being the first week of the season, both teams still see a lot they want to work on.
“We want more consistency, obviously,” Clarke said. “We’ve got to take it game-by-game and focus on the next one. If we can play like that, we don’t have anything to fear.”
Timpview (1-1) next plays another Region 4 team as the T’Birds will be at Westlake at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, while Skyridge (1-1) will head south to play at Desert Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.