The Lone Peak girls soccer team searched for the equalizer in their second round Class 6A state tournament matchup with Fremont for more than 60 minutes.
Despite creating some great opportunities, the fifth-seeded Knights couldn’t find the back of the net in those 60 minutes and their season is over.
No. 12 Fremont scored twice in the first seven minutes of Thursday’s match and held on for a 2-1 victory, sending the Silverwolves to their first semifinal since 2016.
“We just kind of had a couple of down minutes there early on,” Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley said. “We didn’t come out with the mentality we needed to early and unfortunately, not coming out as hard as we should have ended up biting us in the end.”
Fremont’s Payten Ivins — who came into the match with 22 goals — took advantage of her only opportunity of the match in the fifth minute, sending a high arching shot from 15 yards away for a quick 1-0 lead for the visitors. Ivins left the match at the 30-minute mark with an apparent knee injury. She returned later but re-injured her knee and didn’t play in the second half.
Just two minutes after Ivins’ score, Brooklyn Robinson sent in a header from directly in front of the goal and the Silverwolves led 2-0.
Lone Peak got one goal back in the 18th minute. A corner kick caromed around inside the scoring area and Lacy Fox nailed a shot from 25 yards out, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Despite some dangerous opportunities the rest of the way, the Knights just couldn’t find an answer.
“We obviously felt like we were still in the game,” Jolley said. “We had plenty of chances. We needed someone to find the end to one of those chances and unfortunately, we just didn’t execute today.”
A swirling wind made every corner kick, cross and 50-50 ball in the air an adventure for both teams the entire match. Lone Peak earned the majority of the corner kicks but was turned away each time.
With 15 minutes remaining, Saylor Schlosser’s cross was headed by Elle Young in front of the goal but went just wide. With eight minutes to play, Norton created an opportunity for Schlosser in front of the goal, but again the shot didn’t find the mark.
In the match’s final ten seconds, the Knights earned another corner kick. The volley into the scoring area was deflected to the goal but Fremont keeper Charley Calder came up with the ball to end it.
The COVID-19 pandemic created anxiety for most high school teams in 2020, and Lone Peak (9-5-0) was no exception. During the summer, no one knew for sure that a season would even be played.
“We were quarantined ourselves during the season and couldn’t play for two weeks,” Jolley said. “Nothing was guaranteed this season. Unfortunately, this is a rough way to send the seniors out. In any season only one team gets to send them away happy. There are just no words to comfort them right now.”
Fremont (11-8-0) will face top-ranked American Fork in one of the 6A semifinals next Tuesday at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Cavemen (17-2-0) defeated No. 9 Corner Canyon 4-2 in the quarterfinals.