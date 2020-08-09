Westlake head girls soccer coach Jason Judy was optimistic that 2020 was going to be a pretty good year for the Thunder because he knew he has talented players who understand what they are doing.
Now he wants his Westlake squad to develop an aggressive mentality.
"I've got the best team Westlake has seen since I got to the school," Judy said. "We want to raise the bar and see these girls rise to the occasion. In the past, it's been frustrating because it took awhile for us to get going. We stressed coming out ready for every game."
The Thunder put that mindset on display Friday night in their season-opener at Cedar Valley in Eagle Mountain, scoring two goals in the first six minutes on their way to the 3-0 win over the Aviators.
"We had high physical standards for this team and that showed," Judy said. "We played fast and technical. The girls have been playing with their club teams but they still trusted each other and found each other out there."
Westlake got on the board just two minutes into the game when senior Libby Brown got the ball to senior Mattyn Summers, who broke free down the right side of the field.
With the Cedar Valley defense in hot pursuit, Summers was forced to fire a shot from a tough angle but laced it in perfectly to give the Thunder the lead.
Just four minutes later, Westlake senior Lauren Fowler got the ball some 30 yards from the goal but saw an opening and took the shot. The ball ended up making it through and into the net, doubling the Thunder advantage.
That put the home team in a tough spot as just like that it was down by two goals but the Aviators kept pushing forward, seeking a way to break through the Westlake defense.
Cedar Valley did have a great chance on a corner kick and a couple of other long shots that had to be saved, but for the most part the Thunder backline was able to control things in their end of the field.
"We've got phenomenal speed and talent in our defense," Judy said. "Because of their ability, we're really able to build out of the back instead of just kick it forward."
With the Westlake defense holding strong, the Thunder offense was able to notch one more goal in the 30th minute when junior Pyper Vance won the race to a bouncing ricochet that had been tipped by Summers and buried it.
Cedar Valley was able to stymie the visitors the rest of the way but wasn't able to get any momentum to mount a comeback.
"Our girls have worked hard and I feel we are like 10 steps ahead of where we were last year," Aviator head coach Mitchell Hart said. "This game came down to mistakes. Our defense played well in the second half but Westlake is a great team. We wanted to test ourselves early on with games like this."
While he was pleased with the outcome, Judy said he would like to see his team be more consistent.
"Our region is really good," Judy said. "We only won two games in region last year and were ranked 11th for much of the year. We're going to be playing against great talent all year, so we have to play with pace, moving off the ball and playing as a team."
Hart hopes his Cedar Valley squad continues to develop its mental toughness.
"That can be hard when you get down," Hart said. "You have to keep pushing. I think a loss in the preseason will help us in the end."
Westlake (1-0) next hosts Timpview on Monday while the Aviators (0-1) play at Lehi the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.