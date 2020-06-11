Timpview senior Katelyn Riley discovered a unique aspect to participating in this week's friendly Region 7 softball games and said it's her favorite part so far.
"The best was dumping a bucket of water on my coach," Riley said with a grin after Thursday's 14-1 loss a Timpanogos. "I mean, what can she do to me now? She can't punish me."
These games are definitely about having as much fun as possible while still growing and competing.
"I've done this my whole life," Timberwolf senior Macy Walker said. "When I've had a tough time, I can let it out at softball practice or when I get up to bat. It's just fun. I know some people get upset but to me this is a game and the point is to have fun."
Both Timpanogos and Timpview players and coaches enjoyed playing the game they love on Thursday, even if it wasn't always the prettiest softball.
"What I like about the girls as a group is that they get to be tight-knit," Timberwolf head coach Jeremiah Adams said. "It's fun for them to be together and be part of this second family. I saw them show up to our first game at Lehi this week just so excited to be together. It's great to get this closure as players and coaches after we didn't get to have a season."
Walker said the other girls on the Timpanogos squad are more than just teammates to her.
"I don't have any sisters in my family and all of my good friends have come through softball," Walker said. "This is a sisterhood. I know that sounds cheesy but if you play than you know it is true."
Riley said that even though her team lost Thursday, she "wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Timpview head coach Rachel Weiss said she thinks that the seniors that play during these games (the Thunderbirds had four, Timpanogos had three) will come to treasure them even more later in life.
"I don't think they even know yet what these mean," Weiss said. "In the moment, it can be hard to swallow losing — but when you look back they will be grateful they got to play in these games. I think they do bring some pain of re-opening the wounds of not being able to have a season but they also bring closure."
Riley said she definitely treasures playing softball more now because she knows this time is limited.
"I was definitely so upset and I would cry almost every day that I only got to play one varsity game my senior year," Riley said. "But my coach has talked a lot about being resilient. I think as a class and as a team we have learned how important it is to be resilient no matter what."
Weiss said she's glad the seniors get these final games.
"This is an opportunity for them to get to play," Weiss said. "We're not at our best but we're grateful to be back out. It's been all about wrapping things up for the seniors."
While the seniors are concluding their high school careers, these games are also valuable for the younger players as they get to apply things they worked hard to develop.
"We know the work these girls put in," Adams said. "They had been working so hard all year long to have they type of season they wanted to have. The biggest thing is to have something to build on."
Timpanogos will play its final game when it host Orem on Monday, while Timpview will wrap things up when it plays at Lehi the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.