What a difference a year – and the coronavirus – can make.
The Lehi softball team makes an annual trip to Las Vegas to play in the preseason tournament. Last year, the Pioneers took part of a day to go explore Hoover Dam.
“All of us were playing Marco Polo on the dam, trying to hear each other,” senior pitcher and captain Lexi Butterfield said. “It was really fun.”
Early this March, Lehi repeated the trip to Las Vegas but coronavirus restrictions were already starting to change people’s lives and the trip to Hoover Dam was cancelled.
A few days later, the softball season was postponed.
Butterfield has been a starting pitcher for the Pioneers since her freshman season. Her very first start in 2017 was against perennial powerhouse Tooele.
“We were one year removed from our back-to-back state titles,” Lehi softball coach Tim Kennedy said. “We won and you would have never known it was Lexi’s first game. She was so stable. Right out of the gate she was a starter for us. She said she was nervous but you really couldn’t see it.”
Kennedy said Butterfield has won 36 games for the Pioneers and probably would have reached 50 for her career if the season has continued as scheduled.
“She’s a quiet leader for us,” Kennedy said. “She’s not that ‘rah, rah!’ kind of leader that some are. She leads by example and she’s a great teammate. Everybody likes her a lot and I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about her. She just goes out and does her job.”
Butterfield said she started playing softball when she was eight years old and enjoyed her experience playing in the summer and on travel teams. Now a team captain, she and fellow senior Jordan Pavleka realize how important it is to stay in touch with their younger teammates and keep the friendships going.
“We keep in touch with the other players and the coaches,” Butterfield said. “Together we can help each other get through this weird time.”
Butterfield and small group of players have continued to find ways to stay active. She said she sometimes plays catch and hits twice a day at a nearby field or anywhere she can.
“We were super young this year,” Butterfield said. “We have a lot of potential and we have that special bond. We worked well together and even though we have a long way to go, the skill level is there. We knew if we kept working hard we would be pretty good.”
Butterfield will play next year at Western Nebraska College in Scottsbluff. She said she intends to study criminal justice and wants to be a children’s advocate.
“Jordan and I, there are some moments we are really sad about the season being postponed or cancelled,” Butterfield said. “We really just tell ourselves to go day by day. We hope we get to play a couple of more games and it’s such a strange time. We’re just hoping we get to play some more ball.”