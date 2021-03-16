The last time the Orem and Lehi softball teams were on the same field, it was in a summer contest that was put together in June after the official 2020 season had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Tigers and Pioneers were back competing for a Region 7 title, just like they wanted to be doing last year.
"It's fun to be back and get to have a season," Lehi junior first baseman Jamisyn Heaton said. "Last year we were on a trip when we were told that we couldn't practice or play. That was hard. We still think about it but now we've moved on and are focused on this year."
The Pioneers used a big third inning to seize control and eventually secured the 10-1 victory over Orem.
"Grace (Humes) threw a great game for us," Lehi head coach Tim Kennedy said. "We used her sparingly when we were at the tournament in St. George and struggled some, but we had others come in and that's what the preseason is for. We're still rusty but we're getting better."
Heaton said she felt like the team did fairly well, particularly after having some tough times in the earlier tournament.
"We struggled in St. George but today we came out and had confidence," Heaton said. "That really showed in the game."
Heaton is still getting her form back after playing with the Pioneer girls basketball team until a week-and-a-half ago, but still hit her third home run of the year with a solo shot in the fourth inning.
"It's always nice to not have to sit on the bases and to get going," Heaton said.
The biggest hit of the game came in the bottom of the third when Lehi senior shortstop Avery Takahashi blasted a three-run triple, clearing the bases and giving the Pioneers an insurmountable lead.
Orem head coach Pablo Barker-Valdez said he felt like his team didn't play poorly but that things got away from the Tigers a little bit.
"I felt like we never stopped fighting," Barker-Valdez said. "Lehi always hits the ball well, so you have to hit well too. I feel like we're close but still getting there."
Orem came in with a 4-0 record but Barker-Valdez knew this was going to be a tough challenge.
"We were blowing teams out and playing well, but this was going to be our first big test," Barker-Valdez said. "I think we maybe we were a little more nervous. We made mistakes we haven't made in the first four games. I think that comes with being mentally prepared. We have to be ready every time."
Heaton also pointed to confidence as the most important element for the Pioneers if they want to reach the lofty goals they have for themselves.
"We need to be confident," she said. "We haven't been able to play as much together as a team but we need to put in the work both in practice and on our own. That will help us believe in ourselves."
Kennedy talked about how he felt fortunate that Lehi ended up getting more than 30 games last year, many of which were part of a double-header league in the summer.
"The girls were busy with their traveling teams but they wanted to play," Kennedy said. "They felt like they had been gypped last year and they just wanted to play. It was awesome."
Lehi (3-5, 1-0) next plays at Timpview on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while Orem (4-1, 0-1) heads to St. George this weekend to play in another tournament.