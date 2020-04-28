Whether it was singing karaoke on the team bus or getting into a mud fight during practice, Mountain View softball captain Alexis Harris made the most of her senior year.
Utah’s high school athletes are all trying to make sense of the COVID-19 crisis that robbed them of their spring seasons. Harris said she’s been spending time with family and playing catch with her father to keep in shape.
“It’s nice to be chill because I’ve been going and doing so many things,” Harris said. “My dad is a pretty good throwing partner and we get to the fields when we can.”
Harris recognized that Mountain View softball has had some struggles lately but felt like the team had come together well.
“Truthfully, this was one of our strongest teams in a while,” she said. “We had seven freshmen who made the team who were super-determined and stepped right up. We had a really good start in our first four games and I thought it would be a really good year.”
Harris and her teammates have remained in contact through group chats.
“Everyone has been super awesome and supportive,” she said. “The girls will come and leave treats for people. It’s kind of sad, but we are always messaging each other to make sure everyone is OK. We’re all pretty close.”
Mountain View coach Elton Loy said Harris was a four-year letter winner who grew into a great leader.
“She’s been all-region the past two years,” Loy said. “She’s been a captain the past two seasons, too. She is an exceptional team leader. She’s led by example and by word throughout her time here. She’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached. Alexis is a true Bruin.”
Harris had fond memories of the karaoke games on road trips, where fellow senior Nicole Riley would sing as loud as she could and bring her teammates to tears while they were laughing. Harris also said sliding and diving practice would usually turn into an all-out mud fight to keep things loose.
Harris will continue her softball career next season at Utah State Eastern in Price.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” she said. “I feel bad for the seniors who don’t get to continue. Everyone at Mountain View is super caring and will do anything for anyone on the team. It always feels like family and we’re super tight.”