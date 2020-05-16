Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
As co-captains of the Lone Peak softball team, Allie Morris and Kora Lowe have a lot in common.
Both were honored to be named captains as juniors. They described each other in similar fashion as being positive and ready for anything.
Where their paths diverged was how they got into softball.
Lowe, a pitcher, started playing when she was 8 years old. While her family was living at her grandparent’s house in Texas, her grandfather asked her parents why she wasn’t playing softball. She was hooked when she started playing.
“Kora is really outgoing,” Morris said. “Honestly, she’s ready to do anything really exciting. She’s an awesome person all the way around.”
Morris, a catcher, works at a senior living home preparing food. Her boss — Lone Peak softball coach Dee Muse — told her she needed players. So Morris got some tips from her father, a former catcher himself, and joined the team in January.
“Allie is someone who always lifts you up,” Lowe said. “She is an upbeat, positive person. Even if we’re down 10 runs, she’s still got an amazing attitude.”
It’s no wonder Lone Peak coaches picked Morris and Lowe as co-captains in 2020.
“As captains, both of these ladies show tremendous amounts of courage in doing what’s right for the team,” Muse said. “They always put what is best for the team first. They are able to talk to each other and make decisions that are best for the team and they have a way of bringing all the girls together.”
The Knights struggled to a 4-13 mark last year but Lowe was optimistic about the 2020 season.
“We just wanted to be better than last year,” she said. “We wanted to grow and bond as a team. I feel like we really got to know each other better. We all wanted to win and we had a good mindset.”
Morris agreed that Lone Peak was turning things around.
“We were so excited,” she said. “We had a lot of new people on the team and a couple were like me and had never played. We had a big win against Cyprus in the preseason where we went into extra innings and won on a double play. I love how we all supported each other. Everyone was helping me get into the groove.”
Lowe, Morris and Olivia Page began running open gym together back in January, arriving at 5 a.m. to set up the hitting cage and the pitching machine. Morris said one of her favorite memories was joining her teammates for lunch at the lake at Highland Glen Park, which is behind Lone Peak High School.
There were only two seniors on the team in 2020, including catcher Jennifer Uzelac. Morris said she had looked forward to learning about her position from Uzelac.
“I’m bummed I can’t look to her,” Morris said. “I’m just kind of thrown into it now. I felt kind of dumb when we got going because I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to start again this summer. I had a good year and had a good batting average going. My first hit was in St. George, a nice one to the outfield. I felt great about how things were going.”
Lowe is also moving forward.
“Honestly, I’m just focusing on summer ball and how I can make myself better,” she said.