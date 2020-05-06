Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Some high school softball teams are more on the goofy side, while others tend to be very serious and intense.
Salem Hills senior captain Miah Hartvigsen felt like the Skyhawks found a good balance in 2020.
“When we were off the field as a team, we were very silly,” Hartvigsen said. “We had a lot of inside jokes. We all care about each other and you could see that. We were glad to be a team.”
When it was time to play, however, the Skyhawks took things seriously.
“On the field, we were very driven,” Hartvigsen said. “A lot of us had summer ball experience and we were driven to get that win as a team. We had a game that didn’t go well for us but it taught us a lot. We were ready to do some damage this year.”
She said her most memorable experience came after the loss as the squad rallied around each other for the next game.
“There was a game after the one we lost that I’ll always remember,” Hartvigsen said. “No one was down. We were all having so much fun playing. Everybody was getting hits and playing as a team. I’ll remember being happy together. We just enjoyed playing and I’ll remember that the most from this year.”
She started March with high hopes for this year’s team — and for good reason.
“We would’ve been good this year, a lot better than we had in the past,” Hartvigsen said. “We had a lot of potential. A lot of our seniors had been on the team since their freshmen years. We were a lot more cohesive together and I was really excited to see where we were going to go. But not everything works out.”
Her sights were set on making it to the state tournament and seeing what would happen there.
“As long as I have been playing at the high school, we haven’t made it to state,” Hartvigsen said. “It would’ve been a lot of fun this year.”
All those plans unraveled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as sports were postponed and then completely canceled.
But the Salem Hills softball squad maintain their sense of camaraderie.
“We had mini-challenges each week,” Hartvigsen said. “I got a lot of feedback from the players that they were glad to do something with the team. We made a video of one girl hitting it and then then next one catching it in a different video. We did those things to stay together as a team.”
Skyhawk head coach Kaleb Stokes said Hartvigsen played a vital role for the team in many ways.
“Miah is a senior this year and has started varsity since she was a sophomore,” Stokes said. “She also signed to play college softball at Minnesota State University Moorhead. She is extremely competitive and works harder than anyone one else on the team. But it’s not all about her and she knows that. She is always cheering on her teammates and when they make mistakes, she is there lifting them up. Miah is one that is always looking to get better and doesn’t settle for where she is at. We tend to have conversations about being a good leader and what it takes to help lift others. It has been a pleasure to coach her the last three years.”
If she had the chance to send a message to herself two months ago, Hartvigsen said she would tell herself to appreciate the value of being part of Skyhawk softball.
“I would tell myself to not take the little things for granted, to cherish every moment,” Hartvigsen said. “With softball, cherish every play that I get on the dirt, every throw I get to have with a teammate, because it can be taken away from you in an instant.”