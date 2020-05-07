Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
If anyone understands that life as a high school athlete isn’t fair, it’s Spanish Fork senior softball player Mady Lackey — and not just because the COVID-19 pandemic ended her final season early.
“I had two ACL surgeries my freshman and sophomore years, so I’ve only technically had one real high school season,” Lackey said in a phone interview on Monday.
She said she’s already had opportunities to talk to others who were going through tough times when they have been unable to play and advised them to lean on the team.
“Since you can’t change it, you have to make the most out of it,” Lackey said. “I told them to come to the games, be supportive, do what they can for the team. It’s still a team and they are still part of that team. That’s what I did. I just tried to have the best attitude that I could.”
But it has still been hard at times as she has faced the realities of the last couple of months.
“It’s strange to go from seeing the team every day and practicing every day to not even doing anything,” Lackey said. “I feel like everyone is kind of lost. I know I am. I don’t know what to do every day. I’m bored and I’m always looking for something to do even though there is not anything to do. I try my best to stay active but it just is not the same.”
Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis said she always saw Lackey doing her best to maximize her experience.
“Mady was a great senior,” Jarvis said. “She was always very positive and was constantly cheering on everyone at the practices and the games. She also took the time to make all the girls (varsity, JV and the sophomore team) bows to wear on game days. She didn’t get the best high school experience and playing time that she deserved but she does have the opportunity to continue playing at the next level at Snow College. I am so excited for her that this was not her last time on the field. She will do great things down at Snow in softball and throughout her life.”
Lackey said that knowing she still has softball in her future has helped her deal with the disappointment of losing her senior year.
“That’s helped me stay positive because I can look forward to something,” Lackey said. “I feel like it would be a lot harder if I didn’t have that to look forward to. I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason, but sometimes I have to remind myself that there is nothing I can do so I have to make the best of things.”
This was an unusual year for Lackey as she was the only senior on the Don softball team.
“It was kind of weird to be the one who had to take charge, to not really have anyone who is also my age to go to,” Lackey said. “All the girls were really nice though. Everyone was very upbeat and got along. We were there to have fun and to win. There wasn’t drama with other players on the team and so it was really fun. I’ll always remember how close our bond was even though we didn’t have that much time together. We all bonded super well.”
She pointed to the Riverton game at the beginning of the season as an example of how the Dons played for each other.
“We just never gave up,” Lackey said. “We just kept battling back. It didn’t matter if someone made an error or we were down in runs. We just came back and ended up winning the game.”
It was also different because it was the first year for Spanish Fork without long-time head coach Don Andrews, who retired after the 2019 season.
“It was a lot different not having Don Andrews there but it wasn’t as hard of a transition because Natalie Jarvis was there the whole time,” Lackey said. “When we started open gyms, it was different than years before. She did things her own way, which I really liked.”
She said her favorite memories from being part of the Don softball team was competing in the 4A playoffs in each of the last couple of years.
“Being able to be at state in 2019 and 2018, it was a crazy experience,” Lackey said. “Everyone was excited. We do our own little things and our bus rides were so fun. I will always remember those.”
She said her softball career has taught her the importance of gratitude for all the little things in life.
“I’ve learned that I really, really can’t take anything for granted,” Lackey said. “I need to be thankful for what I got. I learned I need to appreciate things a lot more.”