Neither the Pleasant Grove nor the Westlake softball teams would’ve called Monday afternoon’s game at Pleasant Grove their best performance.
But as far as drama and excitement went, it was tremendous.
The Vikings and Thunder tallied 25 total runs in a game that came down to the final out in the top of the seventh, but Pleasant Grove got the out it had to have and secured the wild 13-12 victory.
“It was something to be able to go out and shut it down (in the seventh),” Viking senior right fielder Courtney Stevens said. “It’s about having confidence. I’m out there to back up our pitchers and get the out if the ball comes my way. We win and lose together. It was awesome to see us come together.”
Pleasant Grove had a three-run advantage heading into the final inning but Westlake loaded the bases with no outs, threatening to mount another big rally.
The Thunder got an RBI single from senior pitcher/shortstop Halle Carpenter, then an RBI fielder’s choice from catcher Brooklyn Gramse to cut the Viking lead to a single run.
With the tying run on second, Westlake had two chances to bring the tying run across but a fielder’s choice got the out at third and a hard liner to the outfield went straight to Pleasant Grove centerfielder Hallie Young to end the game.
“We have some big arms in the outfield that save bases,” Viking head coach Leslie Young said. “We trust our defensive players to get out. We just have to get them to hit the ball into them.”
For anyone who just watched the first half of the game, the final score would likely come as a big surprise.
The Thunder plated two runs in the top of the first but then neither team could get the offense going against the two starting pitchers (Carpenter for Westlake, senior Maddie Moak for Pleasant Grove).
It was still 2-0 heading into the top of the fourth when the Thunder put themselves in position to seize control.
Westlake loaded the bases with no outs but two fielder’s choice plays resulted in outs at home, then a grounder ended the threat.
“When we didn’t get anything, that was big,” Thunder head coach Chad Carpenter said. “If we get a few runs there, it would’ve been a lot harder for them to rally. But credit Pleasant Grove. They hit the ball well.”
The home team rallied in the bottom half of the frame, taking advantage of some Westlake fielding miscues and some big hits to score nine runs. Two big hits were made by catcher Hadlee Walker, who had a two-run home run and drove in another run with a double during the inning.
That might’ve been too much of a momentum shift for many teams to overcome but the Thunder refused to fold. Westlake scored five runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth (including a two-run home run by right fielder/pitcher Chaytlyn Dodge) to go back in front.
“We could’ve gotten down but instead we fought back,” Chad Carpenter said. “We came all the way back and took the lead. I thought we were in good shape at that point but we made too many mistakes.”
It was Pleasant Grove’s turn to answer in the bottom of the sixth and the Vikings answered the call with four runs off three RBI singles.
“When we gave up the lead, I never doubted that we would get it back,” Leslie Young said. “I knew some rough innings were going to happen. I was extremely happy with what we did. Even with the ups and downs, what I love about this team is that it is always mentally in the game and capable of making a run.”
Both coaches acknowledged that the long layoff took its toll. The teams haven’t even been able to practice since March due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the overriding emotion was happiness because everything came together for the softball teams to get this opportunity to play.
“There were moments when I got a little teary,” Leslie Young said. “It was great to see the smiles on the faces of our seniors. I saw Denver Robinson, who missed two years because of injuries, making plays at third base and I don’t think the smile on her face could’ve been bigger.”
Stevens said she isn’t going to continue her softball career at the next level, so this is it for her.
“This is my last chance with my girls,” Stevens said. “It’s been amazing. I never thought I would be on the field again. We’re just going to play our hearts out and have fun doing it.”
Pleasant Grove has four seniors (Moak, Stevens, Robinson and shortstop Riba Rich), while Halle Carpenter is the only senior on the Westlake squad.
Chad Carpenter said that getting these few games are tremendously important for his underclassmen as well.
“There is a lot of talk about the seniors losing a season but the truth is everyone lost a season,” he said. “We needed this year to get better.”
Both the Vikings and the Thunder are scheduled to finish off the extra portion of the season with a couple of more contests.
Pleasant Grove is next slated to host Skyridge on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., while Westlake will host Lone Peak Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.