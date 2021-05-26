Spanish Fork centerfielder Trinity Benson took the field in unusual attire before Wednesday's 5A softball semifinal game against Bountiful.
On top of her normal Don uniform, she and her three senior teammates — Brookyn Pintar, J'Amy Davis and Oaklie Beckstrom — sported bright red graduation robes and mortarboards with tassels.
While the rest of the Spanish Fork High graduation class of 2021 were gathered for the traditional ceremony at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds a couple of blocks away, the Don softball players had a game to play — so they had their own graduation.
"It was stressful because we didn't know if we were going to make it all the way and then having to get everything ready for doing it on the field," Benson said. "I liked it better because it was more special to me. It was really cool just to be on the field with all my other seniors and do it together. It was so fun. I loved it."
After enjoying a few minutes of recognition for their academic achievements, Spanish Fork then focused on the athlete part of being "student-athletes" as the Dons took on the Braves.
Although it wasn't the prettiest game Spanish Fork has played this season, the Dons got enough pitching, defense and hitting to get the 3-1 victory and advance to the 5A state championship.
"It was intense," Benson said. "We knew what we were walking into. We didn't really know a whole lot about Bountiful but we knew that we just had to come out strong because they had just come off a big win. We were just ready and geared up. We got some good at bats at the beginning and then just held on."
Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis credited Bountiful for playing really well and putting the pressure on.
"We left a lot of runners on base," Jarvis said. "You've got to get them on, which gave us chances. We put down some bunts and made things happen, but we just didn't get hits when we really needed to. But I'm very proud of them. That was a tough game. Bountiful had a great pitcher, who kept us off-balance."
Was the graduation ceremony distracting? Not according to Benson.
"It was just all part of the moment," Benson said. "We were geared up and hyped to go play. It was just fun to have everyone here supporting us. It just made it so much better."
Indeed, the Dons came out well, getting a two-run double from sophomore third baseman Peyton Hall in the first inning and a squeeze-play RBI from freshman designated player Tatum Hall in the second to build a 3-0 lead.
Throughout the rest of the game, Spanish Fork got a lot of runners on but kept stranding them (11 total).
The Don pitching and defense returned the favor, however, as the Braves ended up leaving eight runners on base through the course of the game.
"It's the pitchers and the defense that makes sure nobody scores," Jarvis said. "They put the ball in play more than we've really had anybody do against us all year. That's a great team right there."
Bountiful took advantage of some walks and a couple of hits to plate its only run in the top of the seventh and put runners at second and third with two outs.
"You can just see the fight in my pitcher (sophomore Avery Sapp)," Jarvis said. "She has so much fight out there. I mean she digs down deep. She knew that it was time. She had to really turn it on and she did."
Benson said that even though the Braves were in position to tie or even take the lead, she never doubted what would happen.
"I wasn't too worried but I knew that we were going to pull through one way or another," Benson said. "We were going to figure out a way to win that game. We're so united as a team and I think that's why we're doing so well. I trust every single person on that field and I know that they were going to do their part and make a good play."
That was exactly what happened as Sapp got the Bountiful batter to hit a ground ball to Peyton Hall at third and she calmly fired to first to end the game and send the Dons back to the title game.
"Third time's the charm," Benson said. "I'm so excited. I can't wait. We're all pumped. We're going to do so good. It's going to be fun."
Jarvis couldn't stop smiling, even as the emotions got to be overwhelming, as she thought about seeing her squad in the finals.
"I am so happy for them," Jarvis said. "They are such a good group of kids. Our four seniors are such good kids. I couldn't be any happier for them to get to that championship."
Top-seeded Spanish Fork will face No. 2-seed Mountain Ridge in the best-of-three championship, which is scheduled to start with Game 1 at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex on Thursday at noon.
Mountain Ridge eliminates Wasatch
In the semifinal on the other side of the bracket, the Sentinels and the Wasps staged an offensive showcase.
In the end, however, Mountain Ridge proved to have the most firepower as it pulled away to beat Wasatch, 15-9.
The Wasps were playing in their second game of the day, having held off a tough challenge from Farmington in their first contest to win, 6-4.
Bountiful knocks off Springville
Before the Braves gave Spanish Fork everything it could handle, they put together an excellent game to end the season for the Red Devils, 8-1.
Even though Springville wasn't able to keep their title hopes alive, Red Devil head coach Jill Thackeray was proud of what her team accomplished in 2021.
"We had to fight through a lot throughout the whole year," Thackeray said. "It was so hard, dealing with lots of external things. There was a lot of adversity that they had to fight through and so most of all, I'm just grateful that we were able to play for a full year and that the seniors were able to get that season."
She expressed he appreciation for her senior class and their dedication to Springville softball.
"They all just fulfilled their roles that they were given throughout the years," Thackeray said. "I think that's a lot of our success over the years is because they fulfilled those roles. We had some really great memories and moments from those years and I told them at the end to focus on those things. I'm very proud of who they are and everything that they gave into our program."