It's not unusual for the Spanish Fork softball team to have an excellent year. 2021, however, was really good even by the high Don standards.
Now the Region 8 champs get their reward as they head to the 5A state softball tournament as the top seed.
Spanish Fork finished the regular season with a 25-1, with its only loss coming on the road when 4A No. 1 seed Tooele edged the Dons, 1-0.
All that success earned Spanish Fork the best position in the 5A playoffs that were officially released by the Utah High School Activities Association on Wednesday morning but Don head coach Natalie Jarvis and her players know that the slate is now wiped clean.
Both Region 8 and Region 7 had multiple teams get byes through the first two rounds.
Springville (18-7 overall) and Wasatch (16-7 overall) tied for second place in Region 8 but the Wasps got the No. 3 seed while the Red Devils ended up at No. 4, thanks to Wasatch having a better opponent's winning percentage in the ratings percentage index (RPI) tabulation.
The No. 2 seed is Region 7 champ Mountain Ridge (22-3 overall) while Lehi came in as the No. 7 seed. The top eight seeds don't play until the third round, which begins on May 20.
Seeds No. 9-19 start their tournament in the second round on May 15, which is where No. 10 Timpanogos (11-7), No. 11 Payson (14-11), No. 12 Orem (16-8), No. 14 Salem Hills (12-11) and No. 15 Maple Mountain are situated.
All of the matchups from the second round onward will be best-of-three series. Game 1 will take place on the first day and then Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will occur on the next available day.
The tournament will be reseeded after the second and third rounds, meaning the Dons will face the lowest remaining seed regardless of what happens in the first two rounds.
Rounds 2 and 3 will take place at home sites with the rest of the tournament beginning on May 25 being played at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
Three local teams — No. 23 Mountain View, No. 25 Provo and No. 16 Timpview — will start the tournament in the single-elimination first round which will take place at home sites on May 14.
Skyridge gets No. 8 seed in 6A playoffs
Region 4 softball programs are working to get better but still have a ways to go to enjoy the same level of success that the leagues sees in most other sports.
Skyridge put together a solid year, going 15-8 and winning the region title with a 9-1 record.
That showing proved to be just enough for the Falcons to get the No. 8 seed in the 6A playoffs. They just barely edged Region 4 rival Westlake, the No. 9 seed who had a better overall record (17-5) but not as good of an opponent's winning percentage as Skyridge.
Class 6A has no play-in games, so its first round will be best-of-three series at home sites starting on May 15.
The Thunder will host No. 24-seed Jordan, with a series win likely resulting in another showdown with the Falcons, since the tournament will be reseeded after the first and second rounds.
Other first round matchups include No. 13 Pleasant Grove hosting No. 20 Roy, while No. 14 Lone Peak welcomes No. 19 West to Highland. The only local team in the 6A playoffs to be on the road is No. 23 American Fork, which will play at No. 10 Layton.
For complete RPI details and brackets, go to UHSAA.org.