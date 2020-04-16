Some of my favorite experiences as a sports writer have come when I have gone to a game and been a spectator for a moment that transcends the competition itself.
One of those came in May of 2016 when I was at Springville for a playoff game.
I had followed the story of junior Mikaela “Mickey” Gage as she battled her serious health issues and the softball community rallied around her. I loved hearing about the gestures from teammates and opponents alike.
To watch her step onto the field that day and see the reaction of friends and family was something special.
Right now we are all dealing with our own physical and emotional challenges. Most of us are battling every day.
But I’m confident that the day will come when we will step back out there triumphant, just like Gage did four years ago.
Springville senior pitcher Kaycie Jensen put together a gem of a performance from the circle in Wednesday’s 4A state softball first-round home game against Cyprus, allowing only one hit and striking out 12 batters in the 12-0 Red Devil win in five innings.
But her favorite pitch of the day — and of the season — wasn’t any of the ones she blazed across the plate.
No, that distinction went to the ceremonial first pitch that was thrown by Springville junior Mikaela “Mickey” Gage, who has been battling tumors on her brain and spine.
“That was probably the best pitch I’ve ever seen, to be honest,” Jensen said. “Nothing was as good as Mikaela’s. Seeing her out there gives us hope that she can come back from this.”
It was actually the second time in 24 hours that Gage got to throw the first pitch, since the Red Devils and the Pirates were ready to play Tuesday before a downpour forced the game to be rescheduled for Wednesday.
“Just being out here and being back with the team is amazing,” Gage said. “But yesterday’s pitch was a little rough. It’s always good to have the team. They’ve been doing so much to let me know that I’m still part of the team, still one of the players. It was fun being out there, holding a softball.”
Red Devil head coach Jill Thackeray said the best part was just having Mikaela back.
“She’s such a huge part of our team and to see the girls rally around her has been awesome,” Thackeray said. “We talk about her all the time and it’s part of our game plan. Having her actually here is just great. She’s such a great kid.”
Also before the game, it was announced that the Bonneville baseball team learned about Gage’s fight and — having no connection at all to her — had put together a fundraiser with the funds being presented to the Gage family before the game.
“It was incredible to see her back on the field, walking, talking, moving, and to see all the support around,” said Mikaela’s mother Laura Gage as her eyes filled with tears of gratitude. “We wanted to go to (the Bonneville) baseball game and cheer them on. But you just never know what life is going to throw at you. I’m just so grateful to have angels on earth here taking care of us. We are just so thankful.”
Laura said Mikaela still has coordination issues with her left hand and left foot after her three surgeries, but Mikaela said she’s improving.
“I’m doing a lot better,” Mikaela said. “I still have a lot of physical therapy ahead but the doctors are amazed by the progress I’ve made. I mean, I was in the hospital last week and I’m outside at a softball game today.”
Mikaela said the last couple of months have been overwhelming for her and her family because of the amazing response.
“There is no way to describe it,” Mikaela said. “There have been so many miracles and so many blessings. I never thought that I would be the girl that everyone would be doing fundraisers for and making t-shirts for. You never think it will be you. I’ve never liked the spotlight. I’ve been reserved and independent, so trying to accept all this has been hard for me but it’s been a great eye-opener, seeing how much everyone helps out.”
The Springville softball team has been there for these incredible moments as the season has become a memorable one for far more than the competition on the diamond.
“I’ve been blown away but all of the support that all of the schools have given,” Jensen said. “Almost every team we’ve played since people heard about what happened to Mikaela has shown love and compassion. It’s really awesome that we get to be a part of it, to be a part of a sport that cares about each other like that even when we are on different teams. We’re just all a family.”
The Red Devils said that playing for Mikaela has made them stronger.
“We’re playing for her always,” Jensen said. “I love that kid. It’s been motivation for our team. It’s a tough situation but because she is taking it so positively, we’re taking it so positively.”
Mikaela said being able to be there and see her team put together such an impressive showing to start the state playoffs was great but added, “I know they can do it. That’s just a regular day for us.”