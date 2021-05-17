Timpanogos sophomore Alexis Adams rounded second base and looked toward home plate, hardly believing what she was seeing.
She had never hit a home run in her high school softball career, let alone a grand slam, so she had never experienced rounding the bases while her teammates gathered around home to cheer her on as she touched the plate.
"I've never experienced that before, so it was pretty sweet," Adams said. "That was crazy. I wasn't expecting the ball to go over the fence."
That big hit was part of a 10-run first-inning barrage at Timpanogos on Monday that helped propel the Timberwolves to the 13-0 win in five innings. That gave Timpanogos the series sweep (the T'Wolves won 15-0 on Saturday) and a spot in the third round of the 5A playoffs.
"I felt like we had to stay loose throughout the whole game just because we know how they play," Adams said. "We just had to stay focused, even though we've run-ruled them in the past. They were out here to play."
Timpanogos head coach Jeremiah Adams credited his players for hitting in ways that benefitted the team and not individuals during the two-game series.
"They hit as a team, which is what is winning the games for us lately," Jeremiah Adams said. "Going into the playoffs, you have to be hot. The record from the regular season doesn't matter. The most important thing for these girls has been hitting as a team. After the games we've lost, I told them in the huddle it was because we were trying to hit home runs and stuff like that — which hasn't won a game yet. Base hits and team hitting has won us the majority of our games."
The Timberwolves are using a variety of methods to build and maintain the team-first mentality. Alexis Adams talked about the girls wrote "#AOK" and "Almay" on their arms as ways to show that unity.
"A.O.K. is like our favorite song and Almay is like our lucky lipstick," Alexis Adams said. "I feel like it gives us a good way to play with something that's meaningful on our arms."
This is a team that has evolved a lot during the season, according to Jeremiah Adams.
"Honestly I think we're finding out who we are," he said. "We're finding out that team hitting is how we win games. We don't have the power that a bunch of these other teams do. I think the biggest thing is that we're figuring it out."
He pointed to the fact that the majority of the team is underclassmen and that means every game — particularly in the state tournament — is a stepping stone.
"I think they're gaining confidence," Jeremiah Adams said. "However we finish out this year, that confidence that we're gaining right now I feel like is going to carry us into next year, being being such a young team."
Now the Timberwolves are turning their attention to their second straight rematch against a Region 7 opponent. After eliminating Mountain View, Timpanogos (the No. 10 seed), now heads to play a best-of-three series against No. 7-seed Lehi. The Pioneers won both matches when the teams played in the regular season.
"We approach the games as if it's a season," Jeremiah Adams said. "Who we played and what we did against them doesn't matter in the playoffs. I think you go into those games thinking that you're on top right now and we got momentum. You've got to use the momentum that you have from these two games to go into another game. I feel like if you use that and we have team hitting, I think we can beat anybody."
Alexis Adams said every team has to have the same mentality in the state tournament.
"Every team is out here to play and every team is different," Alexis Adams said. "We have to treat every team like they're out here to win."
The Pioneers (18-9, 10-2) will host the Timberwolves (13-7, 7-5) in the first game of the series in Lehi on Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m.