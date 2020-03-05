As the only senior on a young-but-talented Westlake softball team, pitcher Halle Carpenter feels quite a bit of responsibility to be at her best for the Thunder.
“It’s fun but it is a little bit challenging because everyone is so young and new to things,” Carpenter said Thursday evening. “They don’t yet realize how competitive high school softball is. It’s been tough for them. We only have three upperclassmen, so it can be tough. I sometimes have to put a little more pressure on myself to get the job done but it’s not too bad.”
When it was her turn to bat in the bottom of the second inning of Westlake’s game at Timpanogos with the Thunder leading 3-2 and runners on second and third, she knew it was an opportunity.
But when she swung and fouled off a pitch, something wasn’t right. Her shoulder popped out and the game was paused while she was checked by an athletic trainer.
Carpenter eventually got cleared and returned to the batter’s box to smash a hard into the outfield that drove in two runs and gave Westlake a bigger cushion. She and the rest of the Thunder defense then shut down the Timberwolf offense as Westlake got the 6-2 victory.
“It was huge but that’s who she is,” said Thunder head coach Chad Carpenter, who is also Halle Carpenter’s dad. “She’s a tough kid. We’ll get that shoulder checked out. But she was fine pitching. It can be scary.”
Halle Carpenter said it was a lot easier to pitch knowing her team had a three-run edge instead of being up by just a single run.
“She is healthier this year,” Chad Carpenter said. “She pitched hurt all of last year but now she is feeling good. She has to knock a little rust off with her spins but she did good. She threw hard, hit her spots for the most part and didn’t let the first inning rattle her. She is a mentally tough kid.”
Timpanogos came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning and plated a pair of runs to take the early lead.
Chad Carpenter said that type of start can fluster a lot of young teams but he was proud of how his team handled it.
“In the first inning we gave up two runs but the nice thing is we didn’t let that get to us,” Chad Carpenter said. “As a young team, that could’ve affected us. Girls got on base. We got some keys hits at good times.”
The Thunder came back to take the lead in the bottom of the second and Timpanogos head coach Jeremiah Adams said falling behind against a good pitcher like Halle Carpenter made his players get a little tight when up to bat.
“We jumped out on them quick,” Adams said. “I think we had more confidence at the plate going into the game but then once they came back and put some runs on, that got to us a little bit more. It showed at the plate and then we had some defensive errors that changed the game. I think if we had been sound defensively, we would’ve been alright.”
Both teams know it is very early in the season believe they have a lot of things they want to work on to get better.
“We need to get a lot of work in,” Halle Carpenter said. “Our hitting is probably going to be our biggest struggle throughout the year. Once we figure that out, we should be OK.”
Adams wants to see his youthful Timpanogos squad develop mental toughness so they can handle any adversity that comes their way.
“We need to get to the level where when we face a good pitcher, we can capitalize,” Adams said. “We saw last year that when we get down sometimes, we struggle with mental toughness. But we’re building on it and so the future is so bright for these girls.”
Westlake (1-0) next plays at Hunter on Friday while the Timberwolves (1-1) are headed south to a tournament in St. George.