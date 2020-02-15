Heading into the final event of the 6A state swim meet at the Richards Building at BYU on Saturday, the American Fork girls team knew that they only way it could lose the title was if the Cavemen got disqualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
So did they play it safe?
Definitely not.
“Our coach told us that we couldn’t get disqualified but also that we needed to push hard,” American Fork junior Allie Hill said. “We all just went and pushed our hardest. It was our last race, so we all just went as hard as we could.”
The Cavemen went out and swam a 3:40.29, breaking the 6A state record by more than two seconds.
It was a fitting conclusion to the girls competition as American Fork secured its second straight 6A crown, beating second-place Lone Peak, 318.5-279.5.
“All season long we just continued to work hard,” Caveman head coach Kathy King said. “We set team goals that were pretty lofty and we reminded the girls almost week-to-week what those were. That was only going to be achieved if we had everyone with is, if the entire team was all in. Everyone contributed to this win.”
Hill was the top individual performer for American Fork as she won the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.02) and broke her own 6A record in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.33).
“I was really excited,” Hill said. “I didn’t think I could swim like that right now but it was the motivation and the pressure and how hard we have been working to lead up to that.”
King said Hill is just one example of the great athletes she gets to work with on the Caveman squad.
“Allie is someone who makes up her mind about what she needs to do and then takes care of business,” King said. “She is human but she is going to give everything she has to do what she decides to do. She is very much a leader.”
American Fork junior Talia Thomas added another win for the Cavemen girls team as she placed first in the 100-yard freestyle (54.90), while it also won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.55).
In the boys competition, Lone Peak’s seniors wrapped up the successful four-peat, scoring 277 points to build a comfortable lead over second-place Westlake.
“This whole year was just awesome,” Knight senior Josh Greiner said. “The four senior boys have swam together since I don’t even know – for forever. This was our graduation tour, one last ride. We finished it with a bang. We finished it how we wanted to finish it and I’m proud of everybody on the team. We all did amazing.”
Leading the way for Lone Peak was senior Jordan Tiffany, who concluded his amazing high school swimming career by setting 6A and state records in the 100-yard butterfly (47.71) and the 100-yard backstroke (48.25) and helping the Knight medley relay team to a first-place finish (1:35.47).
“It hasn’t hit yet that this is the last time,” Tiffany said. “I came to this meet this morning to have fun with my best friends and with my mom. My mom has been my club coach since I was six and coached me all the way up. I’m just really grateful and I’ve learned so many things.”
Greiner added wins in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.16) and the 100-yard breaststroke (58.91).
“It’s always bittersweet,” Lone Peak head coach Celeste Tiffany said. “It’s hard to see our seniors go but it’s awesome to see them go out like this.”
It was another 6A meet dominated by Region 4 teams as competitors from that region won 19 of the 22 total events.
Westlake junior Ryan Lincoln also won the girls 50-yard freestyle (25.11), while Thunder sophomore Cameron Barney set a 6A record in the boys 50-yard freestyle (20.97) and won the 100-yard freestyle (46.90).
Westlake boys also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:28.44.
The Thunder boys team ended up coming in second and winning the first state trophy of any sort in school history.
“Our goal coming into the year was to try to bring home a trophy,” Westlake head coach Caleb Miller said. “The swimmers worked hard and they are pretty thrilled about it.”
For complete results, go to http://UHSAA.org.