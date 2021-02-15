The Cedar Valley swimming program is still building in its second year but Aviator sophomore Braedon Scott is an elite talent.
Scott showed just how good he is during the 4A state swimming meet at the South Davis Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday, finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.37 seconds and third in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 49.23 seconds.
He also participated in the 200-yard and 400 yard freestyle relays, helping the Cedar Valley relay teams to finish ninth in both events.
His performance was the highlight for the Aviators, as the boys squad ended up 13th overall.
On the girls side, Cedar Valley ended up 15th with top performances from the 400-yard freestyle relay team (4:08.37, eighth place) and the 200-yard medley relay team (2:05.95, 12th place).
The 5A and 6A state swimming meets will take place on Feb. 19-20.
The 5A competition will be held at the Wasatch Aquatic Center in Heber, while the 6A Meets will take place at Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center.
For complete details, go to http://uhsaa.org.