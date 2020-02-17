Anyone watching the girls state championship trophy presentation at the conclusion of Saturday’s 5A swim meet at BYU might have noticed that this particular moment was different than most.
Usually when the trophy is presented, the athletes swarm around to hoist it high as they yell and cheer in exuberant celebration.
But the Timpview girls team that had won the title simply waited as Thunderbird head coach Jefferson McClain accepted the trophy.
He then turned and presented it to a stunned senior Akalia Bostock, who had been standing behind the group preparing to just take some photos.
As her team finally started cheering her eyes filled with tears — and she wasn’t the only member of the Timpview squad overwhelmed by emotion.
“It meant so much,” Bostock said. “It was so great that even though I couldn’t swim that they recognized that I was part of the team. It really sucks not being able to swim. Last year I did pretty well and this is my senior year. I really wanted to do great my last year — but this is great as well.”
It was a moment that once again drove home the point that although swimming is generally a sport requiring individual performance, the team concept is incredibly important.
Bostock tore her ACL earlier in the year and then had surgery in January, which meant her high school swimming career was over.
“It’s been so hard after surgery and not being able to swim at all,” Bostock said. “I can’t even get in the pool. But I think tearing my ACL and having surgery is just going to make me stronger and better.”
The injury to the Thunderbird senior was devastating to her team as well.
“This year was definitely not the same without AK (Bostok),” Timpview senior Kate Hansen said. “When we heard that she tore her ACL, we knew that this year would be different. She’s always been the one throughout all the years to really push everyone and just lift up our spirits. If someone had a bad race, she would go over to them and make them laugh, remind them that they had another race and they would do great.”
Hansen said the team felt the loss of their friend and teammate at every competition.
“To not have her actually swimming this year was not only super-sad for her but super-sad for us,” Hansen said. “It felt like there was a void. I’m so happy that she came, even though it was hard for her and hard for us — but we really needed her.”
As the state meet approached, Bostok had to decide whether she was even going to attend but in the end she decided to be there with her team.
“It was huge to have her here,” Oyler said. “It means the world to us. I wish she could be swimming with us. I’m just so glad she was here. She is an amazing person and an amazing swimmer. I’m so glad our coach handed her that trophy because she deserves it more than anyone else.”
There were moments that were very hard for Bostok, especially during her events. Sometimes the emotion of being out was almost too much to bear.
But McClain explained that even though Bostok couldn’t do anything to personally put points on the scoreboard for the team in the meet, she was still invaluable to the Thunderbirds.
“I’m not sure Rachel Oyler would be where she is today without Akalia Bostok,” McClain said. “The two of them working side by side really helped each other. When Rachel had some had some hard swims on Friday, AK was able to help her get back on her mental game. That pairing is what makes the magic.”
Bostok said she just wanted to help.
“I feel like I’m good friends with a lot of the girls and always trying to bring them up,” Bostock said. “If our team doesn’t have a good mindset, it’s not going to perform well. Rachel was having a hard time after one of the relays, but I’m really good friends with her. Sometimes you just know what to say when your friend has something bad happen.”
Bostok was quick to deflect any sort of praise, however, always pointing back to the work the team put in.
“It wasn’t me that did anything,” Bostock said. “It was all these girls who pushed each other. It was so great that they won and I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy that I got to share that experience with them.”
Oyler said that Bostok made a huge difference to her and the entire Timpview squad.
“She’s been such a big part of our team,” Oyler said. “It’s really hard to not have her with us but we were all swimming for her. She is a big part of our team. I love her and she is awesome.”
The Lone Peak boys and girls swim teams had their own experience that helped them understand the importance of the team dynamic.
Knight head coach Celeste Tiffany reached to many former Lone Peak swimmers and asked that they send words of advice, then those were shared at a team dinner before the state tournament.
She said that most of the messages from the former Knight swimmers were about the value of the relationships they get to develop as members of the program, not about athletic achievement.
“It really meant a lot to me,” Lone Peak senior swimmer Josh Greiner said. “I have five older siblings, four of whom swam for Lone Peak. They’ve been my mentors growing up. Reading the letters from my siblings and having everyone read their letters meant a lot. We are really the tail end of a generation of swimmers at Lone Peak, so it meant a lot to my family and everyone else’s families to see us perform this well and kind of do it for them.”
Knight senior Jordan Tiffany has had one of the most impressive swimming careers in Utah high school history but he was kind of forced to look at things in a different way this year.
“This senior year was not at all how I planned,” Jordan Tiffany said. “Last year I was second in the nation and in the Top 10 in five or six events. It blew my mind. I started working to make the junior national team but then I got mono this summer. Then I was working to come back for the fall — but then I got pneumonia and bronchitis. I didn’t swim in December or the beginning of January. I wasn’t going to swim at region or state but then I swam a couple of times and was like, I’ve got to finish it off with these guys. It’s been a wild ride.”
He said dealing with his health challenges and then seeing things through the eyes of the Lone Peak swimmers of the past definitely changed his perspective.
“I think I’ve learned a lot more this year than I have in other years,” Jordan Tiffany said. “I’ve always had so much success but this year I learned that there are more important things than swimming fast. I’ve made best friends and done so much because of swimming. I got really close to my friends, to my mom, and I think I enjoyed it more this year.”