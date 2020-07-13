It’s been nearly two months since Salem Hills senior Booker Ward graduated and he’s still evaluating what his next step will be as he works during the summer.
But for one hot day in Orem, he got to be a Skyhawk tennis player one more time.
“I was actually pretty excited to play,” Ward said Saturday. “I was pretty bummed when I heard we weren’t going to have a season. We had moved up to Class 5A at Salem, so I was excited to see what would happen. I didn’t have super-high expectations because I know some of the kids in 5A are super-good but I was excited to have fun. This tournament was pretty exciting to hear about.”
Ward and more than 50 other recent graduate boys tennis players gathered at the Class of 2020 Invite that took place Saturday, laughing and enjoying themselves despite the triple-digit temperatures.
“I haven’t played a singles match in quite awhile and it’s not easy,” Ward said. “Hopefully I can push through the heat but it’s been fun.”
During the semifinal doubles match, an ice cream truck made its way past the courts and one member of the Maeser doubles team of Adam and Jacob Cottle yelled out, “someone stop that truck!” which drew laughs from the athletes and spectators.
“The weather was the one thing that was completely out of my control,” Maeser head coach Tim Smith, who organized the tournament, said with a grin. “I’m sweating enough to feel like I’ve been on the court playing. But it’s been so much fun to run around and watch some fantastic players across all four brackets we have running.”
The number of competitors who signed up — including athletes from as far away as Cache Valley — allowed Smith to divide up the tournament into four categories: Class 3A singles, Singles A for those athletes from 4A-6A schools who had qualified for state before, Singles B for those athletes from 4A-6A schools who had not qualified for state before and a six-team doubles bracket.
“It’s been so much fun to step back and watch it happen,” Smith said. “It’s been great to talk to some of these boys, talk to some of their parents, and see it all come together. We’ve had some really competitive and fun matches.”
He got to enjoy a moment of Lion pride for the Cottle doubles team, which endured some tough matches to emerge as the doubles champs of the event. The Cottles beat Ethan Coombs and Boston Hellstern of Sky View in the final, 6-4, 6-3.
Smith said the twins set the Maeser school record for career doubles victories this season right before the pandemic canceled everything, a feat they accomplished in just over two years of playing since they missed their junior years and had the shortened senior year in 2020.
Another great success story was that of Springville’s Timothy Barton, who defeated his Red Devil teammate Andrew Jensen in the Singles B final, 6-1, 6-0.
Barton suffered a severe skiing accident in 2017 and had to work hard to get back to playing tennis but was eventually able to earn the No. 1 singles spot for the Springville boys tennis team.
Even though he wasn’t able to get the senior year he hoped for, he said he enjoyed playing in the Class of 2020 Invite to get one final chance to play.
Ward reached the Singles A finals but was unable to overcome the heat and withdrew, giving Highland’s Jake Bauman the title.
Even though he had hoped to finish with a win, Ward said he was glad to have some closure on his tennis career.
“It would be nice to finish out the season with a win but no matter what it’s been a fun day,” Ward said. “This is probably it for me as far as tennis. I’m super-thankful to have this tournament.”
Smith said he was thrilled to see the athletes able to play and get this final opportunity.
“It was a lot of fun to watch this thing happen, to get the turnout we had,” Smith said. “It’s been awesome to see all of the support. The community really rallied to make this a great experience for the boys. They had shirts, trophies for the champions and medals for the runners-up. It was a great thing to have happen so it could be a free and enjoyable tournament for them.”
He said the moment that stood out most was getting a message from the mother of one of the participants.
“She told me thank you for putting this on and that she was getting emotional writing the message because of how much it meant to her son,” Smith said. “When I was reading that, it hit me that this was a good thing that we had done. This is something special that hopefully the boys will remember for a while.”