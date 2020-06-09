Tim Smith, head boys tennis coach at Maeser Prep, had high expectations for his squad as it prepared for the 2020 season — but it turned out to be one that ended not long after it started.
“It was gut-wrenching for me as a coach,” Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday. “At Maeser we had probably the three best players in school history as seniors this year. One had a chance to show colleges that he was worth a shot, Then it all unraveled. That was a tough phone call to make to those boys. We had a couple of weeks preparing for the worst but it was still tough.”
One of those Lion seniors, Trenton Howard, tried to put a good spin on things when he talked about the disappointment.
“I’ve been playing since my freshman year and Tim has been my coach for three years,” Howard said. “I love tennis and I was kind of sad about the last season but we were able to play a few matches.”
As restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 began to relax, Smith — like many high school coaches in all sports — started thinking about giving senior boys tennis players another shot to compete.
He has organized the Class of 2020 Invitational tennis tournament, which is set to take place on July 11 and is open to all senior boys tennis players.
“We want to make this a great opportunity for them,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what classification they come from or what part of the state they are in, or if they played varsity or JV. We want to give them that one last ride.”
He said it hasn’t been easy to organize the event but said that having his charter school behind him has helped a lot.
“Being part of a charter school was great,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to run it personally but instead have support of the school. When I approached my athletic director with the idea, it was a much quicker process. Our administrators were excited and added their own ideas. We had some flexibility as an internal team with a great idea to do it and move forward.”
He said he has been trying to get the news out to as many schools and athletes as he can.
“We are trying to reach out to all the schools that we can find, trying to find the right people,” Smith said. “The other big challenge has been in trying to make it a gift to the seniors. We want to make a free tournament, so how great of a tournament can make it?”
He said getting he has appreciated support from local companies to help with trophies and t-shirts, as well as getting the city of Orem to let the tournament use the courts.
“Tennis balls are the big challenge right now,” Smith said. “We would love to have new tennis balls so the kids can have that genuine match feel where they step onto court with a new bottle of tennis balls. The response with regards to getting sponsorships has been a positive surprise. Everyone agrees that these kids deserve another chance.”
One of the most rewarding experiences of this process was reaching out to his seniors.
“That was a good moment,” Smith said. “I sent them a text to float the idea by them and I asked if it was a good idea. All three texted back and said it would be amazing. It felt exciting. It was great to hear from them and hear the words they used, that they get one more chance.”
Howard said he was thrilled to find out about the tournament.
“I think this tournament allows us to come together as friends and just play a good competitive match,” Howard said. “I think it is so awesome to have this opportunity to maybe play with my fellow seniors one last time. We will give it our all and do our best.”
He explained that he teaches tennis and takes advantage of other opportunities to play, so he hopes to come in and play well.
“I want to try my best,” Howard said. “It would be great if I could win but I’m going to work hard. I want to get the experience from the tournament coming up and all of us want to see if we have improved.”
The tournament is slated to take place at Orem Community Park but Smith hasn’t ruled out adding other venues if enough seniors register for the event.
“The next two weeks are where we hope to see the biggest numbers of athletes register,” Smith said. “I had a lot of coaches who are excited and grateful we are doing something like this. There have also been boys who have reached out and expressed excitement. Some asked if they can play in singles and doubles, which shows they want it to happen and to get the most out of it. Everyone been really supportive.”
More details can be found on the events page on Facebook at https://facebook.com/events/249644419621933.