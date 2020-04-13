Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
If a high school student was offered the chance to have a teacher and coach live next door, he or she might not be sure if that was what they wanted.
For American Fork senior tennis player Cade Condie, however, having Caveman history teacher and tennis coach Jason Herrud as a neighbor has created a special bond.
“It’s great to have Coach Herrud as my neighbor,” Condie said in a phone interview earlier in the month. “Having Coach here obviously helped me improve my game a ton. Basically we can go hit whenever. Coach Herrud is such a good guy.”
Herrud explained in an email that his original connection to the Condie family came through basketball.
“I coached his brother Braden Condie in basketball in 2014-15 at American Fork and convinced him and a few others guys to play tennis along with basketball, as I did growing up,” Herrud said. “He picked up a racket his junior year for the first time and learned how to play quickly, playing junior varsity all year but putting in time during the summer, hours upon hours each day. He absolutely fell in love with tennis.”
Braden Condie was determined to make the most of his opportunities in his new sport, according to Herrud.
“Braden that summer wrote out a promise on a piece of paper that stated how he would win the state No. 1 Doubles title in 2016 and will do everything necessary to achieve it,” Herrud said. “This dedication left an impression on his family and younger siblings to take up tennis since he was spending four or five hours every day playing at the courts. By the time Braden graduated in 2016, he and his partner Spencer Wood won the No. 1 Doubles title.”
That success all spurred on Braden Condie’s younger brother, Cade Condie.
“He too dedicated himself to the sport and set the goal of winning a state title,” Herrud said. “Last year Cade and his partner Ben Roper won the No. 1 Doubles title, just three years after his brother won his own title. They won it in dramatic fashion as well, fighting off four match points and winning 7-6 (13-11) in the third set against an excellent team from Bingham.”
Herrud credited his sports ties for helping develop a close friendship with the Condies.
“Through sports my friendship with the Condie family grew to the point of them finding a place for us to live as we were looking to move from Saratoga Springs closer to American Fork,” Herrud said. “That place just so happened to be right next door to them, so we’re almost one big family now that share a love of everything sports, especially tennis and basketball.”
He said that seeing Cade Condie grow up gave him insight into his character.
“He hates losing to anyone at anything but he absolutely hates losing or not living up to what someone else has done in his family,” Herrud said. “While living next door to the Condies, I’ve realized that his desire to beat his family is what drives him to be great while driving everyone else bonkers.”
Herrud knew Cade Condie was excited for the 2020 season because he was going to be a captain and the team had quite a bit of talent.
“I think we had something special going,” Cade Condie said. “We had a bunch of seniors coming in who had been through the program, so we had lots of experience. We also had a bunch of young guys who will be moving up in the next couple of years. We only got to play a couple of matches but they went really well for us. It was good to see everyone do well in those matches but it’s obviously been tough.”
Although efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 have forced the season to be postponed, Cade Condie said it has been great to still be able to play tennis.
“It’s super-nice to be able to play,” Condie said. “The social distancing is kind of tough but I’ve been able to play a lot this spring. There are no high-fives and you try not to get close but we can go play, so that’s been awesome.”
He said during this time he has learned just how dedicated his team is.
“I go out to the courts and they are full with a bunch of our team out there,” Condie said. “A lot of the guys are out day-in and day-out. It’s awesome the team that we have.”
He said he believes everyone on the squad will be ready if the Cavemen are able to get back to competition.
“I’ve been preparing my whole life for this,” Condie said. “I’ve still been practicing during this pandemic, so if the opportunity comes that we can go we will sure be ready for it.”