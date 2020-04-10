Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Not many of the guys who joined the boys tennis team at first-year school Cedar Valley came in as veterans, including team captain Brayden Hunt.
“Brayden is new to tennis this year and is one of the fastest learners,” Aviator coach Caitlyn Eakins said in an email earlier this month. “Within a week, Brayden showed us his athleticism, but also his leadership skills.”
She explained that she has high expectations for her team captain.
On my team, we have the other teammates vote for our team leader,” Eakins said. “Before they vote, I tell the team what they need to look for in a leader: Someone who can take charge, responsible, supportive, a team player, and someone they can trust. Brayden won by a landslide. Almost every single person on the team voted for him. He takes charge during practice and makes sure the team is doing what they need to. I appreciate having Brayden as a leader on our team.”
Hunt said he quickly realized that it was going to be a time for growth for Cedar Valley.
“There were only one or two kids who had actual experience,” Hunt said. “Most all of the kids were like, I’m going to try it out. For a lot of us, this is our first year ever even playing. It’s been a lot of fun learning to play with everyone else.”
Hunt said the he really enjoyed the two matches the team got to play before high school sports were suspended as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“In the first match, I played doubles and that was really fun,” Hunt said. “It was great being able to play with a kid on my team. He’s one of the ones who has experience, so it was fun to be able to play with him. It helped us build our friendship.”
He explained that even though practices and matches aren’t allowed, tennis is a game that can be played while still staying physically separate, in accordance with current health directives.
“We’ve been able to get out,” Hunt said. “I tell them in our group chat to stay active because we don’t know what is going to happen. It’s been good to be able to play.”
He said with so many things being different currently, it’s stress-relieving to just hit a tennis ball back and forth across the net.
He said that the biggest lesson he has learned from everything he has gone through in the last month is that having a team is really fun.
“I’ve played with my sister and that’s fun, but it’s not as energetic as being around my teammates,” Hunt said. “That’s definitely been something I’ve missed.”
He said he hopes everyone knows the Aviator boys tennis team is a hard-working group of guys.
“If you were to come watch some of our practices, you’d see us working our tails off,” Hunt said. “We may not be the best but we know how to work.”