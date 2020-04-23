Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Riding a school bus is no big deal, right?
School children ride buses to elementary school, junior high and high school every day. It’s something they likely take for granted.
Not Timpanogos senior tennis player Ethan Chudleigh. This year’s team captain knows how important it is to bond as a team during long bus rides to tournaments and events.
“I remember every bus ride to and from each match,” Chudleigh said. “Our team would always be happy and there for each other. If someone wasn’t having a great day, the team was there for them. If someone had a bad loss, the team would be able to make them laugh and remember that there is more to winning.”
Chudleigh advanced to first doubles at the 5A state tournament last season along with his partner, Ethan Miles. The COVID-19 crisis resulted in the cancellation of spring sports in Utah, not giving Chudleigh and Miles a chance to return.
“This current season has already been one of my favorites because of how great the team has been at really being one as a community and family,” Chudleigh said. “I have been at Timpanogos for most of my high school experience and been on the team many years. This year has had a different feel to it because of the way we all have had one goal in mind: to be better.
“At the beginning of the season the team wasn’t really unified with the same goal. Some people wanted to just hang out, some people were only there because of their parents. But as we came to know each other, we wanted to be there because of each other. We wanted to be better for the team.”
Timpanogos tennis coach Glen Zobell said he has been impressed with how Chudleigh is handling the disappointment of a lost senior season.
“Ethan has been a rock on our team,” Zobell said. “He’s paid his dues through patience and hard work in the classroom, weight room and on the court. He supports each one of his teammates every match and practice. Players look to him because he’s a real example. While he didn’t get to finish his senior season, Ethan has been reaching out to me to see what he can still do for his teammates. He’s been an amazing example to us all.”
Chudleigh said he has tried to put the proper perspective on the situation.
“The goal of our team was be better at the sport and in our lives,” he said. “I feel like we accomplished this goal and if our season had kept on going we would have been very hard to beat. Not necessarily because we’re the best players, but because we were the best team. Like our school motto, we are a community of one, striving for excellence.”