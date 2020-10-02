The Timpview girls tennis team is looking for its third straight state championship and Thursday’s opening day of the Class 5A tournament was a terrific start.
The T-Birds advanced to the semifinals in all five classifications and lead the field with 10 points, followed by Highland and Park City with seven points each.
Avery Pope in 1st Singles, Sofie Thompson in 2nd Singles, Anna Stewart in 3rd Singles all advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, as did the 1st Doubles team of Emma Wilkinson and Kylie Woods along with the 2nd Doubles tandem of Olive Esplin and Aubrey Page.
Pope will face off against Sophie Hastings of Highland while last year’s 2nd Singles champion, Macy Richards of Woods Cross, faces Elle Martin of Park City in the other semifinal. Pope and Richards met in last year’s 2nd Singles final.
Orem freshman Maya Inouye topped Brighton’s Ellie Spangler (6-0, 6-1) and Olympus’ Ashlyn Jackson (6-1, 6-2) to move into the 2nd Singles semifinals against Park City’s Aubrey Lord, the No. 1 seed from Region 8. The other semifinal features Thompson against Region 6 No. 1 Rebecca Greene.
In 3rd Singles, Stewart will take on Spanish Fork’s Kylie Smith, who knocked off Region 5 No. 1 seed Elena Smart (6-4, 6-1). Springville sophomore Madison Galbraith faces Orem’s Kayla Carlson in the other semifinal.
Wilkinson and Woods meet Region 8’s No. 3 seed, Megan Mayo and Leah DeHart of Salem Hills, in one of the 1st Doubles semifinals. In 2nd Doubles, Region 8 No. 4 seed Hailey Wilcox and Brooklyn Petersen pulled off a pair of upsets to make the semifinals. The other side of the bracket showcases Esplin and Page against Kalli Olsen and Chanel Mansell of Brighton.
The semifinals and finals will be staged Saturday at Liberty Park beginning at 9 a.m.
5A Girls State Tennis Championships
Liberty Park Tennis Courts, Salt Lake City
Saturday's Matchups
1st Singles Semifinals
8-1 Martin, Park City vs. 5-1 Richards, Woods Cross
6-1 Hastings, Highland vs. 7-1 Pope, Timpview
2nd Singles Semifinals
7-2 Thompson, Timpview vs. 6-1 Greene, Skyline
7-1 Inouye, Orem vs. 8-1 Lord, Park City
3rd Singles Semifinals
7-1 Stewart, Timpview vs. 8-2 Smith, Spanish Fork
8-1 Galbraith, Springville vs. 7-2 Carlson, Orem
1st Doubles Semifinals
7-2 Dowdell & Passey, Alta vs. 6-2 Findlay & Findlay, Olympus
8-3 Mayo & DeHart, Salem Hills vs. 7-1 Wilkinson & Woods, Timpview
2nd Doubles Semifinals
8-4 Wilcox & Petersen, Provo vs. 6-1 Creamer & Folks, Highland
7-1 Esplin & Page, Timpview vs. 6-2 Olsen and Mansell, Brighton